Judgment Day Set for Six-Person Tag Match at AAA Triplemania

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 06, 2025
The Judgment Day is set to make a major impact at Triplemania as Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez team up for a six-person tag match in Mexico City.

In a new Spanish-language promo released by WWE, it was announced that the trio will face Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa, and NXT’s Lola Vice at the event on Saturday, August 16. The show will stream live on WWE’s YouTube channel in both English and Spanish.

The event will also feature Dominik Mysterio in the main event as he challenges for the AAA Mega Championship in a four-way match against El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano.

Lola Vice, formerly MMA fighter Valerie Loureda, has been balancing her time between NXT and AAA appearances. She joins Mr. Iguana, who has made multiple WWE cameos since making a splash at Worlds Collide, for this special interpromotional showdown.

This will be the first Triplemania since WWE’s acquisition of AAA, and the card is loaded. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will be on hand to induct Konnan into the Lucha Libre AAA Hall of Fame, while a street fight will see Angel & Berto defend the AAA Tag Team Championships against Psycho Clown & Pagano.

