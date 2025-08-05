Hulk Hogan Laid to Rest in Emotional Florida Funeral Service

Hulk Hogan, one of the most iconic names in pro wrestling, was laid to rest Tuesday in Largo, Florida, following his passing last month from cardiac arrest while battling leukemia. He was 71.

Family, friends, and fellow celebrities gathered at Indian Rocks Baptist Church, just miles from Hogan’s Clearwater home, to pay their final respects. A hearse pulled up outside the church, where pallbearers wearing yellow roses on their lapels, a nod to Hogan’s trademark ring attire, carried the coffin inside.

Among those in attendance were WWE executives Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, musician Kid Rock, and comedian Theon Von. Hogan’s ex-wife Linda was also spotted leaving the service. Despite a strained relationship in recent years, she came to say goodbye to the man she was married to from 1983 to 2009.

Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, writing, “This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend... but to me, he was my Terry.”

Hogan’s death certificate confirms he will be cremated at Pinellas County Forensic Center, with a date yet to be announced.

While Hogan had kept his leukemia diagnosis private, his ongoing health issues were no secret. He underwent 25 surgeries over the past decade, including 10 back operations and multiple joint replacements. He also suffered from atrial fibrillation.

The wrestling world mourned the loss. At WWE SummerSlam 2025, Hogan’s son Nick appeared visibly emotional during a video tribute that honored his father’s legendary career and lasting impact.

Brooke Hogan, who was estranged from her father, shared a raw six-page statement reflecting on their complicated relationship and last conversation.

“My dad’s blood runs through my veins. His eyes shine through my children,” she wrote. “We had a connection deeper than words... I felt it before the news even reached us.”

According to reports, Brooke and Hogan had a brief but heartfelt phone call days before his death.

“It was a tearful conversation, albeit a short one,” an insider revealed. “Brooke told her dad how much she loved him... Hulk said he loved her, and he was sorry.”

Hogan was a towering figure in WWE history. He headlined the first WrestleMania in 1985, battled the likes of Andre the Giant and The Rock, and held multiple world titles. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and reinstated in 2018 after a brief removal over past controversies.

Outside the ring, Hogan appeared in movies, TV shows, and even reality television with Hogan Knows Best. In 2024, he made headlines again after endorsing Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention. Trump responded to Hogan’s death with a tribute of his own: “Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way... with the biggest heart.”