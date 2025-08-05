×
Kiera Hogan Joins Joseline's Cabaret, Calls Wrestling a Stepping Stone

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 05, 2025


AEW's Kiera Hogan is stepping into the world of reality TV, appearing on the sixth season of Joseline’s Cabaret: California, which premiered August 3. During her debut on the show, Hogan made it clear that wrestling is just one piece of her bigger career ambitions.

“Wrestling was always a stepping stone for me,” she stated in her on-screen introduction, where she goes by her nickname, The Hottest Flame.

The Zeus Network series, fronted by rapper Joseline Hernandez, centers around a group of women competing to be part of a high-energy cabaret show. Known for its fiery drama and intense rivalries, the show rewards the top performer with a major cash prize. Hogan’s inclusion brings added star power and could mark the start of a new chapter in her entertainment career.

