WWE NXT Returning to South Carolina and Georgia This September

WWE has officially announced three upcoming NXT live events set to take place this September across the Southeastern United States.

The tour will see NXT travel through South Carolina and Georgia, running from Friday, September 5 through Sunday, September 7. This marks WWE’s first visit to Spartanburg and North Charleston, South Carolina since 2019.

Tickets for all three events go on sale to the general public starting Wednesday, August 6 at 10:00am ET (7:00am PT) via Ticketmaster. Fans eager to secure their seats early can take advantage of a presale beginning today at 10:00am ET, which will run through 11:59pm ET tonight.

The full schedule is as follows:

Friday, September 5

Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Saturday, September 6

North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Convention Center

Sunday, September 7

Augusta, GA – Bell Auditorium

Each event will feature top NXT talent, including NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jane, North American Champion Ethan Page, Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, TNA World Champion Trick Williams, and more names to be announced.