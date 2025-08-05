×
Naomi Set to Defend Women's World Title Against IYO SKY on WWE Raw

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 05, 2025
Three matches have been officially confirmed for the August 11 episode of WWE Raw, including a high-stakes Women's World Championship clash.

Naomi is set to defend her Women's World Title against IYO SKY in a singles contest. The two previously faced off at SummerSlam in a triple threat match that also included Rhea Ripley, with Naomi walking away victorious. This upcoming title bout will determine who advances to Clash in Paris on August 31 to defend the championship against Stephanie Vaquer.

Another match added to the lineup sees Becky Lynch going one-on-one with Maxxine Dupri. The match was set in motion following a backstage segment on Raw involving Lynch, Dupri, and Natalya. Natalya appeared interested in facing Lynch, but Lynch dismissed the idea and issued a challenge to Dupri instead.

Sami Zayn will also be in action as he takes on Rusev. Tensions escalated on Raw after a backstage brawl broke out between Rusev and Sheamus following their trilogy-ending bout that ended in a double countout. Zayn stepped into the chaos, resulting in his match being scheduled for next week.

Confirmed matches for WWE Raw on August 11:

  • Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY

  • Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri

  • Sami Zayn vs. Rusev

