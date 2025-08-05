Becky Lynch Taunts Nikki Bella With Brutal John Cena Jab During Fiery WWE Raw Confrontation

The night after SummerSlam delivered its first major shock on WWE Raw, as Nikki Bella returned in dramatic fashion to confront Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. What began as a celebration quickly spiraled into a brutal war of words, leaving fans stunned and one legend laid out in the middle of the ring.

Lynch made her entrance to brand-new entrance music, performed by The Wonder Years, and took to the microphone to reflect on her SummerSlam victory over Lyra Valkyria. With confidence, she claimed it was time to welcome fresh challengers to her reign , but the crowd was taken by surprise when Nikki Bella’s music hit.

Bella entered the ring and initially praised Lynch as “one of the greatest of all time,” which Lynch quickly corrected to “the greatest.” However, the tone shifted almost immediately. Nikki accused Lynch of being a disappointment and claimed she was holding back the next generation of women in WWE. She suggested Lynch only returned because she was jealous of Valkyria’s momentum or disillusioned with her own failed ventures outside WWE.

Lynch did not hold back in her response, pointing out that Nikki’s scenes were cut from Happy Gilmore 2. Nikki countered by calling Lynch “a liar just like her husband,” referencing Seth Rollins, and claimed that while fans might believe Rollins, they would never buy into Lynch’s story. She took it a step further by labeling Lynch as “the same scared little girl she was when she entered the division.”

Lynch then delivered a devastating verbal blow, declaring she and Seth Rollins to be “the greatest wrestling couple of all time.” She twisted the knife with a pointed dig at Nikki’s past relationship, saying that Nikki once had that title with someone else , but now she “can’t see him anymore.” Lynch followed the comment with the iconic “you can’t see me” gesture, drawing a thunderous “holy shit” chant from the crowd.

Fired up, Nikki laid down a challenge for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. But before an answer could be given, Lynch dropped Bella with a sucker punch and walked away without saying a word, leaving Bella unconscious and the title match hanging in the air.