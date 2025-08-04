×
Janel Grant Legal Team Issues Statement Following Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 04, 2025
A representative for Janel Grant has responded publicly to Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE following his surprise appearance at the conclusion of SummerSlam 2025.

Lesnar had not been seen on WWE television since January 2024, following the initial filing of Grant’s lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis. The lawsuit alleged that McMahon offered Lesnar sexual access to Grant as an incentive to sign a new WWE contract. Lesnar was referred to anonymously in the original lawsuit as a “former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar,” but was named directly in the amended version filed earlier this year.

On Monday, Samantha Schipman of Fight Game Media shared a statement from Grant’s legal team regarding Lesnar’s return:

“For far too long, abuse was allowed to thrive under WWE’s leadership. Instead of righting this wrong, WWE has done nothing to ensure those responsible are held accountable. This attempt to sweep misconduct under the rug will backfire. We look forward to the full set of facts, including those about Mr. Lesnar, coming out in a court of law where they belong but, in the meantime, we refer you back to Janel Grant’s updated complaint, which outlines, in detail, the abuse she endured by McMahon and others while employed at WWE.”

In the January 2025 amended complaint, Lesnar is named in multiple sections outlining the alleged misconduct. These include the claim that Vince McMahon shared sexually explicit materials of Grant with Lesnar and others, attempted to facilitate a sexual encounter between the two, and encouraged Grant to create personalized content for Lesnar.

One passage reads:

“McMahon treated Ms. Grant as a commodity, offering her to other men. In March 2020, McMahon began sharing sexually explicit photographs and videos of Ms. Grant (including pornographic content he recorded on his cell phone) with other men both inside and outside the company, including with members of the television production ‘tech’ team, executives, producers, and a world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar, with whom WWE was actively trying to sign to a new contract (and ultimately did sign that contract).”

 

Additional allegations include claims that Lesnar was flown in for what was described as a “business dinner” and potential sexual encounter in July 2021, though that meeting reportedly never took place due to Lesnar being “too intoxicated” and flown back.

Grant’s amended lawsuit outlines several more incidents with detailed accusations. Lesnar, WWE, and McMahon have yet to publicly respond to the updated complaint.

