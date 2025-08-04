×
WWE Adds Three New Live Event Dates for September 2025

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 04, 2025
WWE Adds Three New Live Event Dates for September 2025

WWE has announced a new wave of live event dates for its flagship shows, Raw and SmackDown, set to take place in three cities across the United States this September.

Tickets for all three events will be made available to the general public starting Friday, August 8 at 10am local time. Fans can also take advantage of an exclusive presale window by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code WWETIX. The presale begins Wednesday, August 6 at 10am local time and runs through Thursday, August 7 at 11:59pm local.

The newly announced schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, September 19WWE SmackDown at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio

  • Monday, September 22WWE Raw at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

  • Friday, September 26WWE SmackDown at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

These events will continue WWE’s tradition of bringing live action-packed entertainment to fans across the country.

WWE is recognized globally as a leader in sports entertainment. The company produces original family-friendly content every week through television broadcasts, premium live events, digital media, and more. WWE programming is broadcast in more than 20 languages and reaches over a billion households worldwide, with major partners including NBCUniversal, The CW, and Netflix. In the U.S., Peacock is the exclusive home of WWE’s premium live events and vast video-on-demand content library.

For more information, visit wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.


