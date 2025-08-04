×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Star Becky Lynch Reveals Meaning Behind Her New Entrance Song

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 04, 2025
WWE Star Becky Lynch Reveals Meaning Behind Her New Entrance Song

Becky Lynch debuted brand-new entrance music during her successful title defense at WWE SummerSlam, officially moving away from her longtime CFO$ theme. The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion defeated Lyra Valkyria on August 3 and later took to Instagram to reflect on the moment and the creation of her new theme.

Lynch revealed that she personally reached out to Dan Campbell of The Wonder Years, one of her favorite bands, to craft the new track. Sharing her thoughts in a heartfelt post, she wrote:

“I asked @broompeople (Dan Campbell) from the @thewonderyearsband, one of my favorite bands if they would write new entrance music for me.

“What they wrote far exceeded even my very high expectations of what they would do.

“This song is deeply personal to me. It was my honor to debut it at SummerSlam with Dan in the crowd. He’s the man.”

The Wonder Years, a band known for their mix of pop punk and emo influences, have been active since 2005 and are noted wrestling fans themselves. Their song “Wyatt’s Song (Your Name)” paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt.

At SummerSlam, the match between Lynch and Valkyria took a turn when Bayley, frustrated with Lynch, accidentally struck Valkyria. That misstep opened the door for Lynch to secure the win.

Due to the outcome, Valkyria is now barred from challenging for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship again as long as Lynch remains champion.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rebecca Quin (@beckylynchwwe)

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy