Cody Rhodes Defeats John Cena in Brutal Street Fight to Win Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam closed with a brutal, emotionally-charged main event as Cody Rhodes challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a no-holds-barred Street Fight. With an atmosphere as intense as the action itself, the match marked a career-defining moment for Rhodes and an unforgettable chapter in Cena’s legendary run.

Rhodes made his entrance first, accompanied by a video and audio tribute to Dusty Rhodes. Wearing new gear and his signature mask, Cody was met with a thunderous reaction from the crowd, who responded with a mix of cheers and boos. The energy in the arena reached a fever pitch as John Cena followed, receiving a thunderous ovation from fans witnessing his 16th SummerSlam appearance. The two competitors shared a rare moment of respect before the chaos began.

The match opened with an exchange of fists that spilled quickly to the outside. Cody struck first, slamming Cena into the steel steps, but Cena answered with an improvised weapon: a crutch handed to him by NBA star Tyrese Haliburton. The crowd roared with every impact, feeding the growing tension between the two.

Cena attempted an early Attitude Adjustment on the steel steps, but Rhodes reversed it and sent Cena crashing down. Chairs, tables, and submission holds followed in rapid succession. Cody landed a Disaster Kick and targeted Cena’s ankle with brutal chair shots, igniting loud boos. Cena fired back with the Five Knuckle Shuffle and landed an AA, but Cody kept coming, answering with a Cody Cutter and powerslam.

Both men endured a barrage of punishment. Cena locked in the STF, only for Rhodes to escape and launch Cena over the barricade. One of the match’s most jaw-dropping spots saw Cena hit an Attitude Adjustment from the commentary table through the Spanish announce desk, but Cody still kicked out. He answered with a Cross Rhodes, only for Cena to survive again.

Cena tried to end it with an Avalanche AA, but Cody reversed into a top-rope Cody Cutter through a table. In a chilling turn, Rhodes removed the bottom turnbuckle and used the steel truncheon as a weapon, visibly struggling with what he was doing. Cena countered by choking Cody with the ring rope while applying the STF, yet Rhodes found a way out and delivered three consecutive Cross Rhodes. Still, Cena kicked out.

With both men barely standing, Cena launched another offensive with multiple AAs, including another from the top rope. But Cody would not stay down. In the final moments, Rhodes executed a second top-rope Cody Cutter through a table and followed it with a mocking salute before finishing Cena with one final Cross Rhodes.

With the crowd in disbelief, Cody Rhodes stood tall as the new Undisputed WWE Champion. The victory over John Cena in one of SummerSlam’s most intense and emotional main events signaled a new era at the top of WWE.

After the match came to a close, John Cena slowly stood up, picked up the championship title, and handed it to a visibly emotional Cody Rhodes. The two shared a heartfelt embrace, with Cena leaning in to say something off-mic. As the pyro erupted above them, Cena raised Cody’s hand to the roar of the crowd. They spoke once more in the corner before shaking hands again, clearly sharing a mutual respect after a physically and emotionally demanding main event.

In a powerful tribute moment, Cody led Cena to the center of the ring and raised his hand high, prompting a deafening reaction for the 16-time World Champion. It felt reminiscent of Hulk Hogan and The Rock at WrestleMania X-8, an unforgettable generational moment. Cody exited, leaving Cena alone in the ring as fans erupted with a booming “thank you, Cena” chant. Cena soaked it all in, placing his hand over his heart, touching the mat, and mouthing his appreciation to the more than 60,000 fans in attendance.

But just as Cena began to leave the ring…

BROCK LESNAR RETURNED.

The Beast is back.

With longer hair and a thick beard, Brock Lesnar made his way down the ramp at a deliberate pace while stunned fans chanted “holy shit.” Cena looked completely stunned as Lesnar stared him down and removed his vest and cowboy hat. Cena quickly braced himself for a fight, but it was too late. Lesnar slid into the ring, ducked under Cena’s charge, lifted him high, and planted him with a thunderous F5.

Cena was left motionless as Lesnar stood tall.

