Solo Sikoa Retains United States Title in Steel Cage Against Jacob Fatu at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 03, 2025
Solo Sikoa escaped by the narrowest margin to retain the WWE United States Championship in a wild steel cage match against Jacob Fatu.

With no My Family Tree members accompanying him, Sikoa entered alone, while Fatu received a thunderous ovation that brought life back to the crowd. Tension filled the air as the two Samoan warriors opened with a hard-hitting exchange, each vying for control. Fatu delivered a spinning corkscrew elbow, but Sikoa regained momentum by battering his opponent into the steel and connecting with a Senton Bomb.

Twice, Solo tried to walk out through the cage door, but Fatu stopped him each time. A shift came when Fatu ducked a Samoan Spike and fired back with a side kick and powerful clothesline. He then hit a sequence of impactful moves, including back-to-back Moonsaults that brought the crowd to their feet. Sikoa shocked everyone by kicking out, becoming the first to survive a Moonsault from the “Samoan Werewolf.”

Interference broke out as MFT arrived. Jimmy Uso ran in and took out JC Mateo and another member, but Tala Tonga responded with a huge kick that dropped Jimmy. Back inside the cage, Fatu stopped Sikoa from crawling out and shouted, “Close the gate! It’s all gas! No god damn way!” Yet just as he turned, Sikoa hit the Samoan Spike, but Fatu kicked out again.

The match escalated to the top of the cage as both men fought on the ropes. JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Tala Tonga attempted to scale the cage. Tala reached the top and handcuffed Fatu to the structure, but Fatu broke free moments later, slammed the cage door into Mateo, and stopped Sikoa. However, Tala struck back by slamming the cage door into Fatu’s face. This chaos allowed Sikoa to accidentally fall out of the cage to the floor, winning the match and keeping his title.

Winner and still United States Champion: Solo Sikoa

After the match, Jimmy Uso returned to help Fatu fight off the MFT. Locking themselves in the cage with one of the members, they launched a brutal assault. Fatu then ascended to the top of the steel structure and delivered a breathtaking Moonsault from the cage roof, landing squarely on the crowd below and standing tall as the dust settled.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

August 3, 2025 at

East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA

Hashtag: #summerslam
