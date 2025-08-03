WWE SummerSlam Results - Night Two (August 2, 2025) - New Jersey

SummerSlam Night Two is set to deliver another unforgettable night of action as WWE wraps up its two-night extravaganza. Following an explosive opening night, the second installment is stacked with high-stakes matches and major title bouts, making it a must-watch for fans.

Tonight’s lineup includes six scheduled matches, and nearly every bout involves championship gold. Becky Lynch is set to defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria in a rematch with serious consequences. If Valkyria loses, she will no longer be eligible to challenge for the title while Lynch holds it.

AJ Styles finally gets his opportunity to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship, a match that has been brewing with intensity. In the tag division, the WWE Tag Team Titles will be defended in a chaotic six-team TLC match. The Wyatt Sicks will look to retain against The Street Profits, Fraxiom, DIY, The Motor City Machine Guns, and the high-flying duo of Andrade and Rey Fenix.

The Women’s World Championship will be on the line in a triple threat match as Naomi defends her title against both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. Over in the United States Championship picture, Solo Sikoa faces Jacob Fatu inside a steel cage in what promises to be a brutal showdown between the two Samoan powerhouses.

Closing out the night, the Undisputed WWE Championship will be decided in a Street Fight. John Cena defends against Cody Rhodes in what could be a career-defining moment for both men. Cena appeared to shift back to his heroic roots on SmackDown, potentially setting up a rare face-versus-face battle with Rhodes.

WWE SummerSlam - Night Two

WWE Women's World Championship Triple Threat Match: Naomi(c) vs Iyo Sky vs Rhea Ripley

The entrances began with Rhea Ripley making her way to the ring, followed by Iyo Sky. Naomi was out last, accompanied by her father, musician Sean Mcray, who performed her entrance theme live to hype up the crowd. Before the match officially started, one of the foreign commentary teams was introduced. In between, viewers were reminded that Drumstick is the “Snackdown Champion”, just one of many product placements scattered throughout the show. After all the build-up and promotional plugs, the bell finally rang and the action got underway.

All three women lock eyes in the ring before Naomi slips out to the floor. Commentary continues to hammer home that Naomi’s Money in the Bank cash-in last month robbed Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY of what was being hailed as a “classic” one-on-one showdown. With a temporary alliance forming, Rhea and Iyo flank Naomi on the outside, forcing her back into the ring. Naomi attempts to escape again, but the challengers cut her off.

Inside the ropes, Rhea and Iyo take turns unloading on Naomi with punches, rocking her back and forth between them before driving her into the corner. Ripley then whips Iyo across the ring to land an attack on Naomi. Iyo tries to whip Naomi into a Big Boot from Ripley, but Naomi reverses the momentum, sending Iyo face-first into Ripley’s boot instead.

Naomi took to the skies early, landing a crossbody on both Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley before tossing Ripley out of the ring. She followed up by kicking a seated Iyo in the face and then used Iyo’s hair to deliver several snapmares. With Ripley recovering outside, Naomi maintained control. As Ripley attempted to re-enter the ring, Naomi tried to suplex her. Ripley resisted until Naomi bit her hand and shoved her off the apron. Naomi then hit Iyo with a suplex and went for a quick pin, but only got a two-count. As commentary reminded the audience, triple-threat matches are no disqualification, making tactics like biting and hair pulling perfectly legal.

Naomi locked in a head hold on Iyo but released it when Ripley came back in. Naomi then shoved Iyo toward Ripley, who caught her in a side headlock, albeit with a confused look. Naomi leapt from the ropes with a springboard kick that landed clean on Rhea’s head. The impact caused Ripley to fall back while still holding Iyo, resulting in a DDT-like move. It was unintentional but effective.

Ripley eventually built some momentum, chaining together offense and halting Naomi’s early dominance. Ripley and Iyo began to entertain the crowd by exchanging friendly nods and showing off. Iyo landed a 619, and Ripley capitalised by tossing Naomi with a release German suplex. Naomi rolled out, leaving Ripley and Iyo to stare each other down before finally clashing. Ripley went for a cover after what looked like a package driver. The crowd was fired up. Ripley looked for the Riptide, but Iyo countered with a roll-up for a near fall. She then countered a strike with a takedown and transitioned into a Crossface Crippler, but Ripley powered out. Iyo tried another kick, missed, and countered Naomi's attempted back drop with a driver into another cover attempt. Naomi returned just in time to break it up.

Naomi took control briefly, but a stiff kick from Ripley sent her flying outside. Ripley followed up with a Razor’s Edge and a powerbomb into a cover, but Naomi returned to drag her out and prevent the three-count. Naomi tried to enter the ring and make a pin attempt herself, but Ripley stopped her and the two started brawling at ringside.

Ripley slammed Naomi into the barricade and steel steps before hammering her back. Iyo then launched herself from the apron with a springboard moonsault, landing on both of them to a massive ovation. Back in the ring, Iyo took over on Naomi and prepared for her Bullet Train Attack, but Ripley cut her off. Iyo fought her off and delivered a standing stomp. She then placed both opponents in opposite corners and hit a Bullet Train Attack on each of them.

Iyo set up for the Over the Moonsault, but Ripley shoved her off balance, sending her face-first into the turnbuckle. Naomi struck Ripley from behind and connected with her Split-Legged Moonsault. She went for the cover, but Iyo attempted to break it up with an Over the Moonsault. Naomi dodged it, and Iyo ended up crashing into Ripley. Naomi quickly covered Iyo for another close fall.

Naomi then pulled Iyo up and fired off a series of strikes. Iyo fought back with uppercuts to gain separation, but Naomi connected with a running knee that caught her flush. Ripley immediately landed a Riptide on Naomi for another near fall, only for Iyo to leap in at the last possible second to make the save.

As Naomi recovered outside, Ripley and Iyo exchanged strikes in the ring. Naomi tried to return but was knocked back down. Ripley took down Iyo with a powerful strike and then ran along the apron to deliver a Scorpion Kick to Naomi on the floor. Iyo attempted a Sunset Powerbomb on Ripley, who held the ropes to avoid it, but Iyo powered through and lifted Ripley onto her shoulders, powerbombing her onto Naomi at ringside.

Iyo tossed Ripley back into the ring and climbed the turnbuckle again, looking for the Over the Moonsault. Ripley managed to hit her in the back and slow her down. Both women fought in the corner before Ripley executed an Avalanche Riptide. She covered, but Naomi dove in to break it up. Naomi quickly rolled up Ripley and secured the three-count in a thrilling finish.

Naomi remains the WWE Women’s World Champion.

WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: the Wyatt Sicks(c) vs DIY vs the Street Profits vs Fraxiom vs Motor City Machine Guns vs Andrade & Rey Fenix

The rules for the upcoming TLC match were laid out, with the explanation that "TLC" stands for tables, ladders, and chairs. In this match type, the only way to win is by retrieving the championship titles suspended above the ring.

The Street Profits were the first team to make their entrance, followed by DIY, the Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, and the team of Andrade and Rey Fenix. The WWE Tag Team Champions, the Wyatt Sicks, were the last to enter. Representing the champions in the match were Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis.

This match was sponsored by Mike’s Hard Lemonade, with the slogan “Hard days deserve a hard lemonade.” As all twelve competitors entered the ring and took their positions, the bell rang to signal the start of what promised to be a chaotic encounter.

Twelve competitors filled the ring as the wild TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championships kicked off in complete chaos. The action quickly spilled in all directions as pairings broke down and reformed too fast to track. Eventually, the babyface tandems, Fraxiom and the Motor City Machine Guns, gained momentum and cleared the ring, diving to the outside with aerial attacks to wipe out their opponents. With everyone temporarily down, Fraxiom brought the first ladder into the ring, but the Motor City Machine Guns stopped them from making any progress. That led to a brief skirmish between the two teams before the Street Profits entered and took control.

The Profits began to pay tribute to the Dudley Boyz by pulling out tables and stacking them ringside in a 2x2 formation. Inside the ring, DIY began punishing the Motor City Machine Guns with steel chairs. Meanwhile, Fenix and Andrade returned to take down the Street Profits, with each man delivering the 3 Amigos suplexes. The crowd erupted into a loud “Eddie” chant in response.

DIY halted Andrade and Fenix from hitting a high-risk move, then continued their chair assault on the Profits. Tommaso Ciampa hurled Fenix over the top turnbuckle like a projectile, sending him crashing into a group outside. The Motor City Machine Guns re-entered and attempted to stop the Wyatt Sicks, managing to take Joe Gacy down temporarily. Outside the ring, Dexter Lumis and Montez Ford battled near the many tables and ladders that surrounded the chaos. Gacy and Lumis sacrificed their bodies to send opponents crashing through tables, while Rey Fenix hit a daring dive onto Johnny Gargano.

In a breathtaking moment, Angelo Dawkins attempted to dive onto Ciampa through a table outside, but Axiom cut him off and delivered a Spanish Fly from the top rope through the table. Ciampa narrowly escaped in time, leaving Dawkins to take the full brunt of the landing.

As bodies lay everywhere, Candice LeRae appeared and set up a table in support of her husband. B-Fab, aligned with the Street Profits, came down to attack her. B-Fab tried to climb the ladder herself, only for Nikki Cross, now appearing as Sister Abigail, to storm in and take both herself and B-Fab out of the picture. Candice then climbed the ladder herself to try and grab the gold, while DIY fended off other challengers. However, a chaotic collision between Montez Ford and Ciampa caused Ciampa to stumble into Gargano, knocking the ladder over. Candice flew off and crashed violently through a table, drawing a massive reaction from the crowd. Gargano, shockingly, gave her a thumbs up instead of checking on her.

The Profits rallied and took out DIY before Eric Rowan of the Wyatt Sicks entered to tear through the field. He tried to Chokeslam both Profits, but they fought back and used steel chairs to beat Rowan down. Despite the punishment, Rowan got back up, only to be speared through a table by the Profits in a massive spot.

As the dust cleared, Ciampa climbed a ladder, but the Motor City Machine Guns knocked it away. Ciampa dangled from the title hook before Fraxiom’s Nathan Frazier attempted a spear from another ladder. Ciampa dodged it, and chaos resumed with Gargano, Frazier, and Montez Ford all getting involved. Ford and Axiom battled on one ladder as the Guns set up another next to them.

Multiple men climbed and clashed. Suddenly, Uncle Howdy stormed down and pushed both ladders over, sending competitors flying. He climbed the ladder and was met by Frazier, who tried to stop him, only to be locked in a Mandible Claw. Fenix struck Howdy with a chair, but it had no effect. Andrade made the save with a massive Sunset Flip Powerbomb off the ladder through a bridged ladder.

Fenix managed to touch the titles but was stopped by Gacy and Lumis. The Wyatt Sicks duo worked together, with Lumis holding the base as Gacy climbed. Amid loud boos, Gacy unhooked the championships, securing victory for the Wyatt Sicks.

Winners and still WWE Tag Team Champions: The Wyatt Sicks

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship No DQ Match: Becky Lynch(c) vs Lyra Valkyria

Becky Lynch made her entrance with a brand-new theme song that included full lyrics, giving the match an air of importance from the beginning. Once the bell rang, Lyra Valkyria struck first, unloading a flurry of slaps, punches, and takedowns. Becky escaped to the outside, but Lyra followed. Lynch sidestepped an attack and sent Lyra crashing into the commentary table before slamming her face repeatedly against it. A kendo stick emerged from under the ring courtesy of Lynch, but Lyra answered with a crowbar. The weapons collided, and Lyra came out on top, disarming Lynch. With the crowd fairly quiet, Lynch begged for mercy before narrowly escaping Lyra’s next swing.

Their fight spilled to the outside, where Lyra set up a table. Becky used a steel chain to choke her opponent and tie her to the ring post in a move Wade Barrett dubbed a “Dublin Grin.” Lynch inflicted damage using the post and chain, before bringing the action back inside and unleashing a series of kendo stick attacks, including a Side Russian Leg Sweep and a shot to Lyra’s ribs. Despite a few cover attempts, the match continued with Becky slowing the pace and introducing even more weapons, steel chairs and a red toolbox among them.

Lynch rammed Lyra with the toolbox and then retrieved zip ties to bind her wrists. Lynch took full advantage of the situation, hitting a Becksploder while Lyra rolled outside to try sawing the zip ties off using the ring steps. Lynch, however, hung Lyra from the ring post and battered her with the kendo stick, continuing her domination. Another pin attempt failed, leading to Lynch setting up for a Manhandle Slam. Lyra, still bound, managed to block it and landed a belly-to-belly suplex. Both women were down.

Even with her wrists still tied, Lyra fought back. A dropkick dropped Lynch, and Lyra hit a hands-free Moonsault off the ropes for a near-fall. She dragged Becky to a chair and smashed her face against it. The crowd finally came to life with dueling chants. Lyra disappeared under the ring and returned with a fire extinguisher, blasting Becky in the face. She struggled to get free of the zip ties but eventually succeeded and reentered the fight by snatching the kendo stick and unloading on Becky to a huge reaction.

Their brawl spilled onto the steel steps, where Lyra delivered a devastating driver to the floor. Back in the ring, she tried to smash Becky into an exposed turnbuckle, but Becky countered with a Manhandle Slam onto two set-up chairs for a near-fall. Lyra rolled outside again, and Becky followed with another steel chair attack. Lynch trapped Lyra inside a folding chair, slammed her into the barricade, and used the chair's structure to neutralize her. Becky then climbed the commentary table and delivered a splash onto the chair-encased Lyra, drawing a mild pop.

Lynch retrieved a crowbar and prepared to strike when Bayley stormed down and stopped her. Becky tried to convince Bayley to attack Lyra, blaming her for stealing Bayley’s spots at WrestleMania and SummerSlam. When Becky attempted a sneak attack, Bayley blocked it and fought her off, sending Lynch into the barricade.

Just as Becky tried to rally, Lyra came flying in with a crossbody, sending both women through the table at ringside. Lyra returned Becky to the ring and went for the Nightwing, but Lynch raked her eyes. Bayley reappeared with a steel chain wrapped around her fist and tried to strike Becky, but she missed and accidentally hit Lyra instead. A stunned Bayley looked on as Becky went for the cover and sealed the win.

Winner and still Women's Intercontinental Champion: Becky Lynch

WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa(c) vs Jacob Fatu

The United States Championship was on the line in a brutal steel cage match between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. The champion, Solo Sikoa, entered the ring alone, without any members of My Family Tree at his side. Jacob Fatu received a loud and energised reaction from the crowd, which helped reignite the audience following the previous match.

The match started with a tense staredown before Fatu struck first. Both men traded strikes and holds in the opening minutes, neither able to establish dominance early on. Fatu delivered a sharp corkscrew elbow that took Sikoa off his feet. Eventually, the champion took control, stringing together heavy strikes and taunting Fatu while slamming him into the cage. A Senton Bomb followed, and Solo attempted to exit through the cage door twice, only to be stopped both times by Fatu grabbing his leg.

Sikoa signaled for the Samoan Spike, but Fatu ducked and fought back with a fierce side kick and a devastating clothesline. Fatu began to build momentum and lit up the ring with high-impact offense, finishing with back-to-back Moonsaults. He went for the cover, but Sikoa kicked out. Commentary noted this was the first time anyone had kicked out of a Moonsault from the “Samoan Werewolf.”

Suddenly, chaos erupted as members of MFT arrived at ringside. Jimmy Uso entered and delivered a Superkick to JC Mateo and another member of the faction. However, Tala Tonga, the seven-foot powerhouse, responded by flooring Jimmy with a massive kick. Inside the cage, Solo attempted to crawl out again, but Fatu stopped him and yelled, “Close the gate! It's all gas! No god damn way.” Just as Fatu turned around, he was hit with a Samoan Spike, but he managed to kick out at the last second.

Solo tried to escape by climbing the cage instead of using the door. Fatu chased him, and the two clashed on the top rope. Outside the ring, JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Tala Tonga all tried to scale the cage. Tala made it to the top and revealed handcuffs, locking Fatu to the top of the structure.

JC Mateo opened the cage door for Sikoa, but in a burst of resilience, Fatu broke free of the cuffs and dropped down, stopping Sikoa in his tracks. He kicked the cage door into Mateo’s face and dragged Sikoa back into the ring. However, Tala then slammed the cage door into Fatu’s face. In the confusion, Sikoa tumbled out of the cage to the floor, unintentionally escaping and retaining the title.

Winner and still United States Champion: Solo Sikoa

After the Match

Jimmy Uso re-entered the fight, helping Fatu fend off the rest of MFT. The two locked themselves inside the cage with an unnamed MFT member and began a vicious beatdown. Fatu ascended to the top of the cage, standing tall on the steel platform. In an incredible moment, the Samoan Werewolf launched off with a Moonsault from the top of the structure, taking out the group below. Fatu landed clean and stood tall, ending the chaotic post-match sequence with a bang.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio(c) vs AJ Styles

