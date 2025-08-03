Brock Lesnar Shocks WWE Universe with Return at SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam came to a dramatic close with a moment that left the crowd stunned. Following a brutal and emotionally charged Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes stood victorious. As the dust settled, John Cena slowly rose to his feet and handed the championship belt to Cody, who was visibly overwhelmed with emotion. The two embraced at the center of the ring, with Cena offering a few quiet words off-mic before raising Cody’s hand as pyro exploded overhead.

Their respect for one another was clear, as they shook hands again in the corner and exchanged another brief conversation. Then came a defining tribute, Cody took Cena’s hand and lifted it high in the middle of the ring to honor the 16-time World Champion. The moment evoked memories of WrestleMania X-8, where Hulk Hogan and The Rock had their own generational passing of the torch. The crowd erupted into chants of “thank you, Cena” as Rhodes made his exit, leaving Cena alone to take it all in.

Cena responded with a heartfelt gesture. He touched his heart, then the mat, visibly mouthing a message of gratitude to the crowd of over 60,000 fans.

But just as Cena turned to leave the ring, the unthinkable happened.

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return.

Sporting longer hair and a rugged beard, “The Beast” walked slowly and intensely down the ramp to a thunderous reaction. Fans broke out into deafening chants of “holy shit” as Cena looked on in confusion and disbelief. Lesnar locked eyes with Cena, calmly removed his vest and cowboy hat, then stormed the ring.

Cena attempted to defend himself, but Lesnar moved quickly. He dodged Cena’s attack, hoisted him into the air, and delivered a devastating F5 that shook the ring.

As Cena lay motionless on the mat, Lesnar stood tall, his return marking a seismic shift in WWE’s landscape.

