WWE Reveals Opening Match for SummerSlam Night Two

With anticipation building ahead of WWE SummerSlam Night Two, the company has revealed which match will get the evening underway. The Women’s World Championship Triple Threat bout has been selected to kick off what promises to be an action-packed final night of this year’s summer spectacle.

Naomi will defend her title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in the very same match that crowned her champion. This will be Naomi’s first premium live event title defense since winning the gold, and she will look to solidify her place at the top by overcoming the same two rivals once more.

Tonight’s card features six championship matches, including a brutal Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship between Cody Rhodes and John Cena in their WrestleMania rematch. The full card for Sunday, August 3rd, is as follows:

Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

Women’s World Championship – Triple Threat Match: Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley

Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

United States Championship – Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

WWE Tag Team Championship – TLC Match: The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. Fraxiom

