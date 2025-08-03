×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Reveals Opening Match for SummerSlam Night Two

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 03, 2025
WWE Reveals Opening Match for SummerSlam Night Two

With anticipation building ahead of WWE SummerSlam Night Two, the company has revealed which match will get the evening underway. The Women’s World Championship Triple Threat bout has been selected to kick off what promises to be an action-packed final night of this year’s summer spectacle.

Naomi will defend her title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in the very same match that crowned her champion. This will be Naomi’s first premium live event title defense since winning the gold, and she will look to solidify her place at the top by overcoming the same two rivals once more.

Tonight’s card features six championship matches, including a brutal Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship between Cody Rhodes and John Cena in their WrestleMania rematch. The full card for Sunday, August 3rd, is as follows:

  • Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

  • Women’s World Championship – Triple Threat Match: Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley

  • Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

  • United States Championship – Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

  • Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

  • WWE Tag Team Championship – TLC Match: The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. Fraxiom

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy