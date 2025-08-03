WWE SummerSlam Night 2 Betting Odds Show Cody Favored Over Cena

The latest betting odds have been released for night two of WWE SummerSlam, offering insight into how the oddsmakers are forecasting the outcomes for this evening’s highly anticipated premium live event.
With six matches lined up for tonight, the odds suggest some clear favorites, major underdogs, and a few tightly contested bouts. In betting terms, a negative number indicates the favorite, while a positive number marks the underdog. The higher the positive number, the bigger the potential upset, and payout.
Here is a breakdown of the current odds for SummerSlam Night Two, as provided by BetOnline:
Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight
John Cena (c) +170
Cody Rhodes -250
Women’s World Championship – Triple Threat Match
Naomi (c) -3000
Rhea Ripley +500
IYO SKY +750
WWE United States Championship – Steel Cage Match
Solo Sikoa (c) +120
Jacob Fatu -160
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Dominik Mysterio (c) -350
AJ Styles +225
WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship – No Disqualification Match
Becky Lynch (c) +100
Lyra Valkyria -140
WWE Tag Team Titles – Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match
The Wyatt Sicks -115
DIY +1000
Street Profits +1000
Motor City Machine Guns +1000
Fraxiom +400
Andrade & Rey Fenix +150
