WWE SummerSlam Night 2 Betting Odds Show Cody Favored Over Cena

The latest betting odds have been released for night two of WWE SummerSlam, offering insight into how the oddsmakers are forecasting the outcomes for this evening’s highly anticipated premium live event.

With six matches lined up for tonight, the odds suggest some clear favorites, major underdogs, and a few tightly contested bouts. In betting terms, a negative number indicates the favorite, while a positive number marks the underdog. The higher the positive number, the bigger the potential upset, and payout.

Here is a breakdown of the current odds for SummerSlam Night Two, as provided by BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight

John Cena (c) +170

Cody Rhodes -250

Women’s World Championship – Triple Threat Match

Naomi (c) -3000

Rhea Ripley +500

IYO SKY +750

WWE United States Championship – Steel Cage Match

Solo Sikoa (c) +120

Jacob Fatu -160

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) -350

AJ Styles +225

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship – No Disqualification Match

Becky Lynch (c) +100

Lyra Valkyria -140

WWE Tag Team Titles – Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match

The Wyatt Sicks -115

DIY +1000

Street Profits +1000

Motor City Machine Guns +1000

Fraxiom +400

Andrade & Rey Fenix +150