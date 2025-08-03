John Cena Explains Why He Must Walk Away From WWE Full-Time

John Cena has opened up about the personal reasons behind his farewell tour in WWE, explaining that stepping away from the demands of a full-time schedule is essential for his wellbeing and his relationship. Speaking to Stephanie McMahon on the "What’s Your Story?" podcast, Cena was candid about the toll professional wrestling has taken on his body and his personal life, saying it is time to move on.

Reflecting on his past, Cena revealed that for over 15 years, his life revolved around WWE, with his main goal being to make it to the next town. That has now shifted. “The greatest gift is waking up. And that is the tip of my spear, and right below that is my bride,” Cena said. “So, hey, am I running right? Great. Are we running right? Great. I’ll figure everything else out.”

He also spoke about the physical wear and tear from years of in-ring performance, admitting that his skill level has changed with age. “My skills are on the regress because I take less risks,” he explained. “I have more than myself to think about. There are goals that I want to have that do not land on the canvas. I want to be able to move around, so I have to kind of hedge on the risks that I take, which means I’m hedged on the moves I can do, and I’m also a little bit more worn.”

Cena went on to describe the intense dedication required to remain a full-time WWE Superstar, a lifestyle he no longer feels he can sustain. “If you want to be full time in this, that’s a difficult juggling act. Just from the way I invest in this… it is tough to carry people along with you. It is like they need to ride the wave. They cannot run next to you,” he said. “And am I running right? A schedule like I was doing in 2013 would destroy me right now.”

Ultimately, Cena made it clear that stepping back was a necessary choice. “It will ruin me and ruin my relationship. And that’s the tip of my spear,” he concluded. “So I gotta close the chapter.”

John Cena is currently on his farewell tour and will compete against Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship tomorrow night at SummerSlam. His full interview with Stephanie McMahon is available now on the “What’s Your Story?” podcast.