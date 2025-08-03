WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2: Match Card, Streaming Info, and Start Time Details

WWE SummerSlam 2025 rolls on tonight with Night 2 of this unprecedented two-night spectacle, following a headline-grabbing opening evening. Sunday’s event promises high-octane action, intense rivalries, and what may be the final SummerSlam appearance of a WWE legend. From steel cage warfare to career-defining showdowns, the second night is stacked with explosive matchups fans will not want to miss.

How To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Start Time: 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT / 11:00 PM UK

Streaming (U.S.): Peacock

Streaming (International): Netflix

In Theaters: Available live in select Regal Cinemas through Fandango partnership

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 – Full Match Card

Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight

John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

A rematch months in the making, this fight has no rules and no limits. With his career winding down, John Cena defends the title against Cody Rhodes, the 2025 King of the Ring winner. Expect carnage as legacy and pride hang in the balance.

Women’s World Championship – Triple Threat Match

Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky

After a surprise Evolution cash-in, Naomi now finds herself against two former champions. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky return to reclaim their spot atop Raw’s women’s division in this three-way battle for supremacy.

United States Championship – Steel Cage Match

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

Two of the Anoa’i dynasty’s fiercest competitors go to war inside a steel cage. With no interference allowed and nowhere to run, this Bloodline clash becomes personal and brutal as the U.S. Title is on the line.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship – No DQ, No Countout, Last Chance Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

This personal Irish feud reaches its climax. If Lyra loses, she forfeits all future title opportunities against Lynch. No disqualifications or countouts means one woman must definitively end this rivalry.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

After weeks of evasion, Dominik Mysterio is finally forced to defend his title. Can he back up his arrogance when he steps into the ring with AJ Styles in a one-on-one grudge match?

WWE Tag Team Championship – Six-Pack TLC Match

The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. #DIY vs. Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits

Six teams, one goal, and chaos guaranteed. Tables, ladders, and chairs surround the ring as WWE’s elite tag teams fight for gold suspended high above the ring. Expect nothing short of carnage in this high-stakes TLC war.