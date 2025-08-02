Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre Defeat Jelly Roll and Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre picked up a major tag team victory following a chaotic and star-studded showdown that included the in-ring debut of Jelly Roll and a wild appearance from Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

The match kicked off with Logan Paul leading the entrance procession, joined by his partner, “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre. Before the opening bell, country music star Jelly Roll emerged on stage in support of Orton. Taking the mic, he declared, “I’d like to take a moment to pledge allegiance to the Apex Predator tonight,” before singing the opening line of Orton’s theme. The Apex Predator then made his entrance to a thunderous ovation. Commentary noted that Jelly Roll weighed in at 290 pounds, reportedly shedding over 230 pounds in preparation for this highly-anticipated match.

Once the action began, Logan Paul set the tone with a cheap shot on Jelly Roll, which drew Randy Orton into the ring until the official restored order. Jelly Roll fired up and tagged himself in, catching Paul off guard with a counter slam and an early two-count. The energy inside the stadium intensified as McIntyre entered the match to strong chants for Jelly Roll. Rather than tag in Orton, Roll taunted Drew and delivered an open-handed slap. McIntyre responded with a brutal Glasgow Kiss and took control with strikes in the corner while shouting taunts at Orton.

Logan Paul re-entered and slowed the pace, mocking the crowd while double-teaming Jelly Roll alongside McIntyre. At one point, Paul stood on the ropes and rubbed Roll’s face into his groin area, drawing heavy boos. McIntyre escalated things by cheap-shotting Orton. Eventually, Roll sent McIntyre flying over the ropes, making way for a hot tag.

Randy Orton exploded into the match, unloading with his signature Powerslam and Draping DDT before setting up for the RKO. However, Paul dragged McIntyre out of the ring just in time. On the outside, Orton back-dropped Drew onto the announce table and took out Logan as well. Just as Orton seemed to be in full control, McIntyre blindsided him with a devastating Claymore.

As Jelly Roll checked on his partner, Logan Paul struck with a loaded right hand, flooring the singer. With the referee opting not to disqualify, Paul cleared the announce table and climbed to the top rope after taking a swig of Prime. McIntyre placed Roll on the table and counted Paul down for a high-risk Frog Splash that shattered the table and left Roll in pieces. EMTs quickly surrounded him at ringside as Paul handed an object to Michael Cole.

Inside the ring, Paul and McIntyre capitalized on the numbers advantage and worked over Orton with fast tags. Meanwhile, Jelly Roll was shown slowly limping near the ramp, clearly injured but hesitant to exit. As McIntyre taunted from the ropes, Orton struck back with a Superplex.

Moments later, Jelly Roll returned to the apron and tagged back in to a massive reaction from the crowd. He unloaded on Paul with a series of clotheslines, a chokeslam, and a spinning slam on McIntyre. When Paul attempted another Blockbuster, Roll countered with a spinning powerslam. McIntyre hit a second Claymore, only for Orton to return with a crucial RKO.

In the final moments, Paul threw Orton into the ring post, climbed to the top rope, and connected with his finishing move, the Paul From Grace, to score the pinfall on Jelly Roll.

Winners: Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

This was insane by Logan Maverick Paul#summerslam pic.twitter.com/WynrqTlP1K , Mustafa (@mustafamasood0) August 3, 2025

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).