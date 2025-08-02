Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Triumph in Chaotic SummerSlam Opener Against Breakker and Reed

WWE SummerSlam 2025 kicked off with a hard-hitting tag team encounter as Roman Reigns and Jey Uso reunited inside MetLife Stadium to battle the menacing duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who were backed by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. From the moment the entrances began, it was clear this was going to be more than just another tag match, it was a war fueled by pride, betrayal, and symbolism.

Jey Uso made his entrance from the concourse, electrifying the East Rutherford crowd as Michael Cole dubbed the venue “Yeet Jersey.” The energy peaked as Roman Reigns entered next, commanding full attention from a stadium of raised ones. On the opposite end, Reed and Breakker entered flanked by Heyman. Reed wore Reigns’ stolen sneakers, mockingly referring to them as the “Shoe-lafala” and proclaiming himself “the Tribal Thief”, a gesture that added fuel to the ongoing personal feud.

The bell rang and immediate chaos ensued. Reigns unleashed a ten-punch assault on Reed in the corner while Jey traded blows with Breakker. The cousins cleared the ring and even had a brief celebratory dance moment when Jey restarted his entrance theme mid-match. However, the lightheartedness was short-lived as Reed charged back in, escalating the encounter into a ringside brawl.

Order was eventually restored with Reed and Breakker isolating Jey Uso. With Reigns down outside, Breakker took control, taunting both Reigns and the fans while dissecting Uso with punishing offense. At one point, Breakker attempted a diving move off the apron but missed, crashing into the announce table and giving Uso an opening.

As Heyman checked on Breakker, Jey fought to tag in his partner, only to be intercepted just inches away. Eventually, Jey hit a desperation DDT and finally tagged in Roman Reigns to a thunderous ovation. Reigns cleaned house, taking down Breakker with a diving clothesline and launching himself over the ropes onto both opponents.

Reigns delivered a Superman Punch to Reed, only for Breakker to nearly steal the match with a roll-up and follow-up chop block. Breakker then charged for a Spear but ate another Superman Punch. Unbeknownst to Reigns, Reed had tagged in and ambushed him with a corner splash before lifting him for a crushing slam.

Jey Uso tagged himself in during the chaos and lit up Reed with a hip attack, only to be planted by a Death Valley Driver. Reed and Breakker nearly scored the win with a Steiner-style top-rope bulldog, but Uso kicked out to the crowd’s amazement.

Breakker launched Reigns into the crowd with a flying clothesline, setting the stage for a potential finish. Reed aimed to end it with the Tsunami, but Reigns reappeared and landed another Superman Punch. With the momentum shifting, Reigns and Uso connected with a 1D. Jey covered, but Breakker barely made the save.

As all four men lay scattered, Breakker stood tall and taunted the crowd before charging for a Spear on Jey. Reigns shoved his cousin out of the way and took the hit himself. Fired up by the sacrifice, Uso retaliated with a Spear of his own and followed with a top-rope Uso Splash to pin Bronson Reed. The referee’s count was surprisingly fast, but the result stood.

Winners: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso





