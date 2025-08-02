WWE SummerSlam Results - Night One (August 2, 2025) - New Jersey

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is here, marking the start of the first-ever two-night edition of the summer spectacle. Tonight’s main show kicks off at 6 PM Eastern and features six matches, with several championships on the line. Across both nights, a total of twelve matches are set to unfold, promising a weekend packed with major moments and high-stakes action. For a detailed breakdown of what is scheduled across both nights, be sure to check out our full event preview.

The 38th SummerSlam is officially underway from East Rutherford, New Jersey!

Tonight’s event is presented by Wing Stop, and the energy inside MetLife Stadium is electric. Michael Cole kicks things off by welcoming the audience and giving a quick rundown of some of the major matches set for the evening!

Afterward, the crowd is asked to welcome the host of the evening, the acclaimed rapper Cardi B. She steps out onto the stage to a fair reaction, though it quickly fades. She begins making her way down the ramp and hypes the crowd for the event in the ring, before pyro opens the show.



Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman)

Jey Uso began his entrance backstage and made his way through the crowd as Michael Cole welcomed everyone to "Yeet Jersey." Cole and Wade Barrett were confirmed as the commentary team for the evening. As the crowd raised their fingers in unison to acknowledge the presence of the One True Chief, Roman Reigns made his grand entrance shortly after, receiving a powerful reaction from the MetLife Stadium crowd.

Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman soon followed, making their way out as a unit. Reed wore Reigns' stolen sneakers around his neck, mockingly referring to them as the "Shoe-lafala," declaring himself "the Tribal Thief." The moment added an amusing but symbolic edge to the brewing rivalry.

Once the opening bell rang, the action erupted immediately. Jey and Breakker squared off while Reigns targeted Reed with a ten-punch flurry in the corner. Reigns and Uso cleared the ring, then Jey hyped up the crowd with a “yeet” and encouraged Reigns to join in. Reigns played along and told Jey to run it back, prompting Uso to signal production to hit his theme again. Reigns and Uso began dancing to the music, sharing a rare moment of fun before Bronson Reed stormed back in to end the party.

A wild brawl broke out around ringside as the referee allowed a significant amount of leeway. Reed threw Reigns into the steel steps while Jey continued fighting Breakker inside the ring.

Once order was restored, Reed took control of the match by isolating Jey in the corner and tagging in Breakker. Reigns remained down on the outside as Breakker maintained the advantage, delivering slow, punishing offense while mocking Reigns and feeding off the crowd’s reactions.

Breakker eventually tagged Reed back in to continue wearing down Uso. As Breakker taunted Reigns, he locked in a chinlock and mocked the crowd’s chant, jeering that Reigns should have stayed away. Breakker slowed the pace further, focusing on working holds and calculated attacks that drained Uso’s energy.

At one point, Breakker tried to take to the air with a diving move off the apron, but Uso dodged at the last moment, causing Breakker to crash knee-first into the side of the announce table. With an opening finally created, Uso struggled back into the ring while Heyman rushed to check on Breakker.

Reed attempted to block the tag, but Uso managed to push him aside. Just as he neared Reigns for the hot tag, Breakker slid back into the ring and intercepted him at the last moment, drawing heavy boos from the crowd. Breakker resumed his relentless stomping of Uso as the match continued to intensify.

Jey Uso finally manages to create some breathing room with a desperate DDT, giving him just enough time to crawl to the corner and tag in Roman Reigns. The crowd roars as Reigns enters the match and immediately targets Bron Breakker, dropping him with a powerful diving clothesline. Reigns fires up the crowd as he pounds away on Breakker in the corner, unleashing a series of clubbing forearms while the audience chants along.

Reigns sets up for a Spear, but Breakker counters with a sharp back elbow. Reigns quickly rebounds and clotheslines Breakker over the top rope, drawing another huge reaction. With momentum on his side, Reigns takes flight, soaring over the top rope with an impressive dive that crashes down on both Breakker and Bronson Reed at ringside.

Back inside the ring, Reigns locks and loads before landing a Superman Punch on Reed. However, Breakker surprises him with a roll-up from behind, only managing a two-count. He follows with a chop block to Reigns' knee. The crowd starts barking as Breakker pulls down his straps and sprints from rope to rope, but he runs straight into another Superman Punch from Reigns.

Unbeknownst to Reigns, Reed had tagged in just before Breakker rebounded off the ropes. As Reigns celebrates the strike, Reed catches him from behind and flattens him with a thunderous running splash in the corner. Reed hoists Reigns up on his shoulders, unaware that Jey Uso has tagged himself in.

Uso storms the ring and brings Reed down with a quick strike before delivering a corner hip attack. As he charges in again, Reed catches him with a devastating counter and follows up with a Death Valley Driver. Reed hooks the leg, but Uso kicks out at two.

The chaos continues outside the ring as Reed unleashes more punishment. Breakker positions himself on the far side of the ring and launches a lightning-fast flying clothesline, sending Reigns flying over the barricade and into the crowd.

Reed hauls Uso back into the ring and tags in Breakker. Setting up for a tribute to the Steiner Brothers, Reed lifts Uso onto his shoulders while Breakker climbs to the top rope. Together they connect with a flying bulldog, but the cover still only gets a two-count.

Breakker exits the ring as Reed stays behind to finish the job. He sets up in the corner, ready to hit the Tsunami, when Reigns suddenly returns and cuts him off with a surprise Superman Punch. With both Uso and Reigns now back in control, they team up to deliver a 1D to Reed. Uso makes the cover, but Breakker dives in just in time to break it up. The match remains wide open as the battle rages on.

Bron Breakker took a moment to taunt the crowd while the other three competitors were down. He then mounted Jey Uso and hammered him with a barrage of heavy right hands. Commentary noted how fresh Breakker looked despite the chaos, pointing out that he had not shown any signs of fatigue.

As the crowd roared, Breakker pulled down his straps and stood tall in the corner, locking his eyes on Jey Uso. Letting out a fierce yell, he charged in for a Spear, but Roman Reigns shoved Jey out of harm’s way and took the hit himself. That act of sacrifice lit a fire in Uso, who sprang up and nailed Breakker with a Spear of his own.

Seizing the opportunity, Jey climbed to the top rope and landed a picture-perfect Uso Splash on Bronson Reed. He hooked the leg for the cover, and the referee counted a surprisingly fast three, awarding the victory.

Your winners: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne! Perez) (c) (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

