Prop Betting Odds Reveal Potential WWE SummerSlam Surprises

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 02, 2025
The betting odds for WWE SummerSlam have been released, giving fans a glimpse at what oddsmakers expect to unfold during the two-night Premium Live Event. According to figures released by MyBookie (via Fightful), several prop bets are now available, ranging from heel turns to surprise appearances and match outcomes.

Among the most intriguing options is the possibility of Cody Rhodes turning heel, which currently sits at an even -120 for both “yes” and “no.” There is also interest in the tag match involving Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, with the over/under for total Spears set at 5.5.

In terms of match-specific outcomes, the first finishing move in the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena is favored to be Cena’s Attitude Adjustment (-150), with Rhodes’ Cody Cutter at +110. The method of victory for this match is also strongly leaning toward a pinfall (-300).

Fans looking for surprises might be disappointed by the odds on a potential Seth Rollins Money in the Bank cash-in. A cash-in is considered unlikely, with “no” sitting at -400 and “yes” trailing at +250. Similarly, the chances of The Rock making a SummerSlam appearance are considered slim, with “no” heavily favored at -500.

Here is a full breakdown of the prop betting odds for SummerSlam:

Cody Rhodes Heel Turn

  • Yes: -120

  • No: -120

Total Spears in Tag Match (Reigns, Uso, Breakker, Reed)

  • Over 5.5: -150

  • Under 5.5: +110

First Finishing Move – Undisputed WWE Championship Match

  • John Cena’s Attitude Adjustment: -150

  • Cody Rhodes’ Cody Cutter: +110

Total Tsunami Moves by Bronson Reed

  • Under 2.5: -150

  • Over 2.5: +110

Will Jelly Roll Hit an RKO?

  • Yes: -500

  • No: +300

Will Jelly Roll Pin Logan Paul for the Win?

  • Yes: -400

  • No: +250

Will Bayley Appear in the Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch Match?

  • Yes: -200

  • No: +150

Method of Victory – Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

  • Pinfall: -300

  • Submission: +250

  • Any Other (DQ or Countout): +350

Will Seth Rollins Cash In at SummerSlam?

  • No: -400

  • Yes: +250

Who Takes the Pin – Women’s World Championship

  • IYO SKY: -200

  • Rhea Ripley: +250

  • Naomi: +500

Will The Rock Make a SummerSlam Appearance?

  • No: -500

  • Yes: +300

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Saturday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 2nd 2025

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

