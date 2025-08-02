Prop Betting Odds Reveal Potential WWE SummerSlam Surprises

The betting odds for WWE SummerSlam have been released, giving fans a glimpse at what oddsmakers expect to unfold during the two-night Premium Live Event. According to figures released by MyBookie (via Fightful), several prop bets are now available, ranging from heel turns to surprise appearances and match outcomes.

Among the most intriguing options is the possibility of Cody Rhodes turning heel, which currently sits at an even -120 for both “yes” and “no.” There is also interest in the tag match involving Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, with the over/under for total Spears set at 5.5.

In terms of match-specific outcomes, the first finishing move in the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena is favored to be Cena’s Attitude Adjustment (-150), with Rhodes’ Cody Cutter at +110. The method of victory for this match is also strongly leaning toward a pinfall (-300).

Fans looking for surprises might be disappointed by the odds on a potential Seth Rollins Money in the Bank cash-in. A cash-in is considered unlikely, with “no” sitting at -400 and “yes” trailing at +250. Similarly, the chances of The Rock making a SummerSlam appearance are considered slim, with “no” heavily favored at -500.

Here is a full breakdown of the prop betting odds for SummerSlam:

Cody Rhodes Heel Turn

Yes: -120

No: -120

Total Spears in Tag Match (Reigns, Uso, Breakker, Reed)

Over 5.5: -150

Under 5.5: +110

First Finishing Move – Undisputed WWE Championship Match

John Cena’s Attitude Adjustment: -150

Cody Rhodes’ Cody Cutter: +110

Total Tsunami Moves by Bronson Reed

Under 2.5: -150

Over 2.5: +110

Will Jelly Roll Hit an RKO?

Yes: -500

No: +300

Will Jelly Roll Pin Logan Paul for the Win?

Yes: -400

No: +250

Will Bayley Appear in the Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch Match?

Yes: -200

No: +150

Method of Victory – Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

Pinfall: -300

Submission: +250

Any Other (DQ or Countout): +350

Will Seth Rollins Cash In at SummerSlam?

No: -400

Yes: +250

Who Takes the Pin – Women’s World Championship

IYO SKY: -200

Rhea Ripley: +250

Naomi: +500

Will The Rock Make a SummerSlam Appearance?