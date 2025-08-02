Prop Betting Odds Reveal Potential WWE SummerSlam Surprises

The betting odds for WWE SummerSlam have been released, giving fans a glimpse at what oddsmakers expect to unfold during the two-night Premium Live Event. According to figures released by MyBookie (via Fightful), several prop bets are now available, ranging from heel turns to surprise appearances and match outcomes.
Among the most intriguing options is the possibility of Cody Rhodes turning heel, which currently sits at an even -120 for both “yes” and “no.” There is also interest in the tag match involving Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, with the over/under for total Spears set at 5.5.
In terms of match-specific outcomes, the first finishing move in the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena is favored to be Cena’s Attitude Adjustment (-150), with Rhodes’ Cody Cutter at +110. The method of victory for this match is also strongly leaning toward a pinfall (-300).
Fans looking for surprises might be disappointed by the odds on a potential Seth Rollins Money in the Bank cash-in. A cash-in is considered unlikely, with “no” sitting at -400 and “yes” trailing at +250. Similarly, the chances of The Rock making a SummerSlam appearance are considered slim, with “no” heavily favored at -500.
Here is a full breakdown of the prop betting odds for SummerSlam:
Cody Rhodes Heel Turn
Yes: -120
No: -120
Total Spears in Tag Match (Reigns, Uso, Breakker, Reed)
Over 5.5: -150
Under 5.5: +110
First Finishing Move – Undisputed WWE Championship Match
John Cena’s Attitude Adjustment: -150
Cody Rhodes’ Cody Cutter: +110
Total Tsunami Moves by Bronson Reed
Under 2.5: -150
Over 2.5: +110
Will Jelly Roll Hit an RKO?
Yes: -500
No: +300
Will Jelly Roll Pin Logan Paul for the Win?
Yes: -400
No: +250
Will Bayley Appear in the Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch Match?
Yes: -200
No: +150
Method of Victory – Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena
Pinfall: -300
Submission: +250
Any Other (DQ or Countout): +350
Will Seth Rollins Cash In at SummerSlam?
No: -400
Yes: +250
Who Takes the Pin – Women’s World Championship
IYO SKY: -200
Rhea Ripley: +250
Naomi: +500
Will The Rock Make a SummerSlam Appearance?
No: -500
Yes: +300
