WWE Smackdown Results - Aug 1, 2025

Tonight on SmackDown, Jelly Roll, John Cena & Cody Rhodes are set to appear, Jimmy Uso collides with Talla Tonga, Damian Priest takes on Aleister Black, Giulia puts her Women's US Title on the line against Zelina Vega, Los Garza (Angel & Berto) issue a AAA Tag Title Open Challenge and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

We see Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, Aleister Black and Damian Priest are all shown arriving to the arena.

John Cena's music hits and he makes his way out to the ring. Cena gets Mark Nash to re-introduce him. Before Cena can get a word out, we hear Cody Rhodes' music start up and Rhodes comes out to the ring. Cena shushes Rhodes and tells Rhodes that he's exhausted and that facing Rhodes at SummerSlam will be difficult for him. So what did Rhodes do? Assault him, forge his signature and trap him in a match that he feels could destroy him and he has one thing to say - thank you. This is the kick in the ass that he needed. He says five months ago he made an agreement to shock the world and that's what they did and after the dust settled, he is all alone. He says he will leave WWE with the title and after his last match he will take the belt home with him, and it's not because he wants to ruin wrestling and he wants to take the belt so no one forgets him. Cena says he's been acting stupid and everyone tried to tell him he's acting stupid and he didn't listen. So now Rhodes is forcing him to fight, forcing him to dig down and be who he really is. He says tomorrow is the day John Cena comes back to the WWE. Cena says he doesn't know who will walk out the champ but he knows the WWE fans will be the winners. WWE finally gets to see John Cena vs Cody Rhodes and he says on Sunday the only Platinum Rapper who will be whipping Rhodes' ass is him. Rhodes asks for two beers and welcomes Cena back. The two shake hands and cheers and drink a beer. Cena stands in the ring as Rhodes makes his way backstage.

Earlier today, we see Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre crashing a training session with Jelly Roll. Jelly Roll invites Paul in the ring to fight. McIntyre and Paul beat up Jelly Roll and McIntyre Claymores him.

Match 1 - Women's United States Championship Match: Giulia w/Kiana James -vs- Zelina Vega

We get the bell and both superstars lock up. Giulia and Vega flip around the ring countering holds. Vega goes for Giulia's legs and Giulia quickly evades Vega. Vega is slammed down to the mat by her wig and the Giulia trips down Vega. Giulia elbows Vega and delivers some chops to Vega. Giulia suplexes Vega to the mat and covers her for a two count. Giulia headbutts Vega and Vega comes back and takes down Giulia and sends her out of the ring. Vega hits a meteora off the apron onto Giulia outside the ring and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial break, Giulia slams into Vega in the corner and then tries getting the pin three different times, but Vega kicks out. Vega connects with strikes but is taken down with a wheelbarrow facebuster. Giulia then slaps Vega in a modified camel clutch. Vega breaks the hold and tries to pin Giulia but Giulia kicks out. Giulia slams down Vegas face to the mat and then tries for a Northern lights bomb but Vega counters into a roll up and Giulia kicks out. Vega clotheslines Giulia and then suplexes Giulia. Vega hits a running knees into Giulia in the corner. Vega is hit with a big boot and sent into the corner. Giulia sits Vega on the top turnbuckle, Vega wiggles free and hits a middle rope avalanche German Suplex on Giulia and covers her for a near fall. Vega climbs the ropes and Giulia catches her and kicks her while she's on the top rope. Giulia hits a double underhook suplex from the top rope on Vega and then kicks her a bunch. Giulia hits The Northern Lights Bomb and covers Vega and Vega kicks out! Giulia goes for another Northern Lights Bomb but Vega counters and rolls up Giulia for a two count. Vega hits Giulia with a backstabber and then climbs the ropes and goes for a moonsault but Giulia gets her knees up. Giulia hits a Northern Lights Bomb and gets the win.

Winner and STILL United States Champion: Giulia

Solo Sikoa and the MFT's are backstage. Cathy Kelley talks to Sikoa about his thoughts including Talla Tonga's debut match. Sikoa says tonight is about sending a message... get in where you fit in... Yaddiamean? - (that's how the subtitles spelled it so I did the same)

Legado Del Fantasma is in the ring. Santos Escobar asks everyone to give respect to the AAA Tag Champs. Escobar says they're issuing an open challenge right now.

Match 2 - AAA World Tag Team Championship Open Challenge: Los Garza(c) (Angel & Berto) w/Santos Escobar -vs- Mr. Iguana & Psycho Clown

Angel and Clown start off and Angel is taken down with a headscissor. Clown hits a springboard cross body on Angel and then Clown slaps both Berto and Angel. Clown rips off his mask and exposes a glitter mask. Clown covers Angel for a near fall and goes to tag Iguana but Angel doesn't let him. Berto is tagged in and Clown is double teamed and then punched out. Berto kicks Clown in the corner and Angel is tagged in, Clown is double teamed again. Angel rips off his pants and throws it on Iguana and then covers Clown for a two count. Clown is flipped onto the mat and Angel puts him in a chinlock. Clown is kicked down and covered and Clown kicks out. Clown clocks both Angel and Berto and tries to tag Iguana and finally does. Iguana flies around Berto and knocks him down. Iguana throws on his Iguana puppet and it bites Angel. Iguana tries to run on the ropes and falls but recovers with a headscissor on Angel. Iguana hits a crucifix bomb on Berto and covers him for a near fall. Los Garza takes out Iguana and throws him into Clown. In the ring, Angel and Berto double team Iguana and slam him down from the top rope and covers for a near fall. Berto punches Iguana more and then tags Angel in. Clown is tagged in and is taken down. Berto is tagged in and they hit MTY on Clown and get the win.

Winners and STILL AAA Tag Team Champions: Los Garza

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul walk backstage. Cathy Kelley asks them about their attack on Jelly Roll and they tell her to screw off.

Match 3: Damian Priest -vs- Aleister Black

Black and Priest lock up and break and lock up again. Priest gets Black in the corner and then trade arm locks. Black kicks Priest and Priest comes back with strikes of his own. Black leaves the ring to creates some separation and Priest goes out and comes off the steel steps and hammers down on Black. Black punches Priest while he's on the apron and then kicks Priest off the apron. Black flips over the top rope and crashes onto Priest and we cut to commercial.

We come back from commercial break and Black has Priest on the mat in an arm bar. Black kicks Priest after the hold is broken and then kicks Priest in the jaw and covers him for a near fall. Priest punches and strikes Black a few times and then slams him down to the mat. Priest walks the ropes ala The Undertaker and splashes onto Black. Priest blasts Black and covers again for a near fall. Black kicks Priest and Priest kicks Black back and Black falls out of the ring. Priest charges Black outside the ring but Black makes Priest eat his knee and smokes him in the face. Black goes for a moonsault on Priest outside the ring and misses. Priest throws Black over the announce desk. Black throws a steel chair at Priest and gets disqualified.

Winner by DQ: Damian Priest

After the match, Black assaults Priest with a steel chair and then hits Black Mass on Priest.

Jade Cargill approaches Tiffany Stratton backstage. Cargill tells Stratton to not get too comfortable with that title. Stratton says she'll beat Cargill and Cargill says she'll finish her story.

Match 4: Jimmy Uso -vs- Talla Tonga w/Solo Sikoa

The bell rings and Uso walks up to Tonga and tries to take him down with punches but Tonga tosses Uso into the corner. Uso tries to fight back, Tonga places him on the top rope and Uso tries to take down Tonga with a top rope strike but is clubbed down. Tonga clotheslines Uso a few times and then hits a leg drop on Uso. Uso is choked out by the ropes as Sikoa trash talks Uso. Tonga slams Uso down and Uso gets Tonga on the apron and then kicks Tonga off the apron. Uso flies out to Tonga and splashes into him and we cut to commercial.

Back to SmackDown, Tonga smacks Uso in the corner and takes him down with a clotheslines. Uso and Tonga trade chops and Tonga knocks Uso down with a huge chop and then chokes him on the ropes in the corner. Uso tries to take Tonga down with strikes and kicks and tries for a Samoan Drop and can't get Tonga up. Tonga clubs Uso and Uso climbs the ropes and jumps into the hands of Tonga who tries to chokeslam him. Uso evades the chokeslam and superkicks Tonga a few times and knocks him out of the ring. Uso kicks Sikoa out off the apron and then spears Tonga in the ring. Uso goes for the Uso Splash and Tonga catches Uso and chokeslams him and covers Uso for the win.

Winner: Talla Tonga

After the match, Sikoa calls for JC Mateo and Tonga Loa to run out. The MFT's and Sikoa are in the ring and signal for the steel cage to be lowered. Uso is trapped in the cage with Sikoa, Loa, Tonga and Mateo. Jacob Fatu runs out and gets in the ring before the cage locks. Sikoa and Tonga run out. Tonga Loa and JC Mateo try to attack Fatu but he slams them both into the cage and hits a Samoan Drop on Loa. Fatu hits a running hip attack on Mateo and Loa while Sikoa and Tonga watch. Fatu moonsaults onto Mateo and then does the same to Loa.

Cathy Kelley talks to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Kelley asks if they're more than tag team partners. Flair says Bliss has had her back even though she's annoying. Bliss says Flair isn't half bad but they insist they're not friends and that it's Charlotte who doesn't want to be friends.

Logan Paul walks backstage with Drew McIntyre and they're up next after commercial break.

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul come out to the ring after commercial break. Paul gets on the mic and says he and McIntyre are the best in this industry and they're trying to keep outsiders out of pro wrestling. Paul says Jelly Roll thought SummerSlam is a food eating contest. He says he and McIntyre have spent their lives bringing legitimacy to pro-wrestling and Jelly Roll doesn't belong in the WWE. McIntyre says whatever happens to Smelly Hole tomorrow is Randy Orton's fault. He says Orton is fangirling over Jelly Roll and bad things will happen to them both. We see Jelly Roll and Randy Orton pull up in the parking lot and they make their way out to the ring. Orton and Jelly Roll get into the ring and a brawl ensues. Paul gets sent out of the ring, while McIntyre and Orton brawl as officials try to break them up. Jelly Roll and Orton stand tall in the ring as Paul and McIntyre lose their minds outside the ring. Orton RKO's two of the officials in the ring and Jelly Roll chokeslams the other official and they celebrate in the ring as the show goes off the air