Talla Tonga Set for WWE In-Ring Debut Against Jimmy Uso on SmackDown

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 01, 2025
A major debut match has been announced for WWE SmackDown.

With just hours remaining before "The Biggest Party of the Summer," WWE has confirmed a high-profile debut bout. Talla Tonga, the real-life brother of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa and a representative of the MFT and Sikoa’s Bloodline, will make his in-ring debut.

An experienced NJPW veteran, Tonga will face Jimmy Uso on the August 1st episode of SmackDown. Tonga previously appeared at Night of Champions, where he helped Sikoa defeat Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship and aligned himself with Tanga Loa, JC Mateo, and Sikoa.

In the lead-up to SummerSlam 2025, Sikoa will defend his US title against Jacob Fatu in a steel cage match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

August 1, 2025 at

Newark, New Jersey, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown
