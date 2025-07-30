Linda Claridge Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Hulk Hogan

Linda Claridge, the first wife of the late Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea), has shared an emotional tribute following the wrestling icon’s passing, calling him the love of her life.

Taking to Instagram, Linda expressed her devastation over Hogan’s death and reflected on the deep bond they shared despite their highly publicized divorce in 2009. The two met when they were in their early twenties and were together for decades, raising two children, Brooke and Nick, and becoming household names through their VH1 reality series Hogan Knows Best.

In her heartfelt message, Linda revealed just how much she still cared for her former husband and the pain that his loss has brought:

“I had no idea he would pass away this soon. We all really thought he would make a come back! Big surprise. We are all devastated,” she wrote. “It’s hitting me so hard. I loved Hulkster more than he loved me. It hurt when he cheated. But he was sooo famous. I sort of [understood] but it was crushing. It hurt. I [never] got over him or started a real relationship w anyone .. I missed HIM! I’ve been weeping all day. The finality. It’s just shocking. We spent every minute together for so many years. I’ve known him since he was 28 yrs old! I was 22. I still love him. Even tho I never spoke or saw him, Nick did .. and Nick would tell me things and vice versa. Just news about life. I still felt .. although broken .. we still were a family. It’s so hard to know he’s just gone. I tried to stay strong for Nick .. but I’m melting down now. It’s very sad. I love you Hulkster. You were my man. The only man for me. RIP.”

Linda previously opened up about ongoing personal struggles earlier this year, describing her family situation as “the worst mess,” and revealing that her daughter Brooke had not spoken to her in years.

Hogan was married to his third wife, Sky Daily, at the time of his death. He passed away at the age of 71 on July 24 following complications from neck surgery.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).