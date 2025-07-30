“Brother, Don’t Be a Mark” – Bryan Alvarez Calls Out WWE: Unreal for Staging Scenes

Following the debut episode of Netflix’s new WWE docuseries WWE: Unreal, veteran wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez shared his reaction to the show on Wrestling Observer Live, praising some elements while strongly questioning others. Alvarez offered high marks for the show’s focus on wrestler personalities, but he cast serious doubt on how authentic many of the so-called behind-the-scenes moments truly were.

In his discussion with co-host “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alvarez raised concerns early, particularly over how the production presented veteran talent in unscripted environments. While the show aims to showcase WWE’s inner workings, Alvarez was clear in his belief that some parts were heavily staged.

“Brother, Don’t Be a Mark”

At one point, Alvarez responded to a quote from the series’ director Chris Weaver, who said that talent were encouraged not to be in character and to treat the production like “NFL Films for the Netflix show.” Alvarez scoffed at that idea.

“Brother, don’t be a mark. God, are you freaking kidding me?” Alvarez began. “Okay, maybe with some of the younger wrestlers, like a Rhea Ripley, okay, maybe with some of the younger wrestlers when they were told, ‘you know, just be real’… maybe some of the younger wrestlers were more real. But are you kidding me? You’re telling me, ‘Hey, Phil, be the real Phil Brooks here, you know, don’t be CM Punk.’ You think that guy? Are you kidding me?”

He continued, “Anybody who broke into this business, God, what would you say before, like, maybe 2010? I do not believe for one second anybody that broke into this business before 2010, if you tell them, ‘be the real you’ when the cameras are on, there is no chance. No, not a single chance whatsoever.”

The WrestleMania Whiteboard

Alvarez went on to cite a backstage shot of a whiteboard supposedly showing the WrestleMania card as a clear example of what he believed was staged for storytelling. “I was sort of told, ‘Brother, don’t be a mark.’ Like, you’re seeing on that show what they want you to see for this story that they are telling,” he explained. “In other words, very, very skeptical that this was actually the full planned lineup for WrestleMania.”

He highlighted one specific part of the board that stood out. “One of the things that was pointed out was, you know, this alleged WrestleMania lineup, I mean, Asuka’s name is on it,” Alvarez said. “And we were like, ‘nobody was making plans for Asuka in January.’ They did not know when she was going to be back. They did not know how long she was going to be gone. Her name on there is a red flag.”

Praise for Rhea Ripley and Authentic Moments

Despite his criticism, Alvarez did give credit where it was due, particularly for the show’s treatment of Rhea Ripley. “I thought they did a great job with Rhea, you know, in her house, and talking about, ‘Man, before they hit my music, I’m just a mess. I’m just a wreck,’” Alvarez quoted. “And they have footage of her backstage, and she looks like just out of her mind, but then, man, they hit that music and she’s on. And I liked the personality profiles.”

He also pointed to the segment featuring WWE producer Chris Park, better known to fans as Abyss, as one of the few genuinely unscripted moments. Park appeared stressed while trying to call time cues during a match involving CM Punk and Seth Rollins. “He’s like, ‘I’m sorry, Bruce, I’m sorry.’ Like, they’re cutting out the Anaconda Vice. He’s thinking he’s gonna get fired on the spot,” Alvarez recounted. “That was, like, a real moment that was, like, kind of sad to watch.”

Final Thoughts

Alvarez summed up his opinion by recommending that viewers enjoy the series, but with a cautious mindset. “If you watch the show, I mean, it was very clear, like, one way or the other, you saw what they wanted you to see in every single moment on that show,” he said. While the first episode entertained him, he urged fans to separate the genuine from the carefully crafted. “If you want a little bit of inside information… I mean, there is some authenticity on the show. But it is sometimes few and far between.”