Stevie Ray Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan’s Influence on Harlem Heat

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 30, 2025
Stevie Ray Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan's Influence on Harlem Heat

Harlem Heat’s incredible rise in WCW might not have happened without Hulk Hogan, according to both members of the legendary tag team. Following the death of the wrestling icon, WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray has now joined his brother Booker T in paying tribute to Hogan and highlighting the crucial role he played in their careers.

Taking to social media, Stevie Ray honored Hogan as a “good man” and confirmed that the late star was instrumental in Harlem Heat’s success. His message follows Booker T’s earlier comments on his “Hall of Fame” podcast, where he credited Hogan with helping get Harlem Heat the major push that turned them into 10-time WCW Tag Team Champions.

In his post, Stevie Ray shared a throwback photo of himself with Hogan, Horace Hogan, and Virgil (known in WCW as Vincent), capturing a moment from their days in the nWo. He wrote, “Hulk Hogan was very important to me and my brother’s careers. He was always a good man to talk to. R.I.P. brother.”

Booker T recently revealed that early in their WCW run, Harlem Heat were being overlooked by management. Hogan stepped in and went directly to company officials to advocate for them. According to Booker, Hogan told management, “Look, guys, I don’t know why you’re looking for your tag team, when they’re right here in front of you, the Harlem Heat. These are your guys.” That endorsement changed everything for the duo, setting them on a path to dominance in WCW’s stacked tag team division.

Together, the stories from Booker T and Stevie Ray paint a clear picture of how Hogan’s influence helped shape their careers. While Harlem Heat had the talent and charisma to succeed, it was Hogan’s timely backing that gave them the opportunity to prove it. That success also opened the door for Booker T’s eventual rise as a five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

The tributes from both brothers not only honor Hulk Hogan’s legacy in the ring but also spotlight the significant behind-the-scenes impact he had on those around him.

