Netflix Docuseries Reveals Original WWE WrestleMania 41 Plans

Plans for WrestleMania 41 could have looked very different according to revelations made in Netflix’s newly released docuseries WWE: Unreal. The behind-the-scenes series lifts the lid on the original card that WWE creative had in place before major changes reshaped the final event. Fans who tune in will discover how several matches were reworked or removed entirely, showcasing just how fluid the WrestleMania build can be.

Among the most notable changes was the planned main event: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins in a singles showdown. This ultimately evolved into the high-stakes triple threat match involving CM Punk, where Paul Heyman shockingly turned on Reigns to side with Rollins.

Other early card ideas included Rhea Ripley defending her Women’s World Championship against Bianca Belair, Nia Jax going one-on-one with Jade Cargill, and a featured bout between Bron Breakker and Drew McIntyre, with none other than “Stone Cold” Steve Austin set to serve as special guest referee. Multi-man ladder matches were also set for both the Intercontinental and United States Championships.

The docuseries, which officially launched on Netflix today, grants fans rare insight into WWE’s creative process and the many twists that occur long before the lights go up on the grandest stage of them all.

Original WrestleMania 41 Card (Now Scrapped):

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Wyatt Sicks vs. Judgment Day

WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY & Asuka

Bad Bunny vs. Dominik Mysterio

Bron Breakker vs. Drew McIntyre, with Stone Cold Steve Austin as special referee

Rey Mysterio (with Travis Scott) vs. Chad Gable

Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sami Zayn

United States Championship Ladder Match: LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura