×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Netflix Docuseries Reveals Original WWE WrestleMania 41 Plans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 29, 2025
Netflix Docuseries Reveals Original WWE WrestleMania 41 Plans

Plans for WrestleMania 41 could have looked very different according to revelations made in Netflix’s newly released docuseries WWE: Unreal. The behind-the-scenes series lifts the lid on the original card that WWE creative had in place before major changes reshaped the final event. Fans who tune in will discover how several matches were reworked or removed entirely, showcasing just how fluid the WrestleMania build can be.

Among the most notable changes was the planned main event: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins in a singles showdown. This ultimately evolved into the high-stakes triple threat match involving CM Punk, where Paul Heyman shockingly turned on Reigns to side with Rollins.

Other early card ideas included Rhea Ripley defending her Women’s World Championship against Bianca Belair, Nia Jax going one-on-one with Jade Cargill, and a featured bout between Bron Breakker and Drew McIntyre, with none other than “Stone Cold” Steve Austin set to serve as special guest referee. Multi-man ladder matches were also set for both the Intercontinental and United States Championships.

The docuseries, which officially launched on Netflix today, grants fans rare insight into WWE’s creative process and the many twists that occur long before the lights go up on the grandest stage of them all.

Original WrestleMania 41 Card (Now Scrapped):

  • Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

  • Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

  • Wyatt Sicks vs. Judgment Day

  • WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Jade Cargill

  • Women’s Tag Team Championship: Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY & Asuka

  • Bad Bunny vs. Dominik Mysterio

  • Bron Breakker vs. Drew McIntyre, with Stone Cold Steve Austin as special referee

  • Rey Mysterio (with Travis Scott) vs. Chad Gable

  • Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sami Zayn

  • United States Championship Ladder Match: LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 29th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 30th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 31st 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Newark, New Jersey

Aug. 1st 2025

#smackdown

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Saturday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 2nd 2025

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy