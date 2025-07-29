×
Carlito Says WWE “Low-Balled” Him in 2015 Negotiations

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 29, 2025
Carlito Says WWE “Low-Balled” Him in 2015 Negotiations

Former WWE Superstar Carlito recently opened up about his complicated history with WWE contract negotiations during an appearance on the Refin’ It Up podcast. Reflecting on offers made over the years, Carlito shared details about both a rejected full-time deal in 2015 and a disappointing Legends contract offer following his surprise return in the 2021 Royal Rumble.

“During that time, they offered me a contract but they low-balled me. I think it was 2015. They low-balled me and then, they didn’t even take a counter-offer. They didn’t even call me for the counter-offer. I said, ‘Alright, then, you can go fornicate yourself.’ ‘Well, alright, okay.’

Then after the (2021 Royal) Rumble, they offered me a Legends contract, and it was just a terrible , I gave it to my lawyer, he goes, ‘Bro, don’t even sign this,’ and it was (Mark) Carrano, and he didn’t even call me. This time was by text. So I was like, ‘Okay, I see how serious this is.’ I was like, ‘Alright, thanks buddy,’ and I kept it professional again. I said, ‘No, thank you. I have to pass’ or whatever.”

