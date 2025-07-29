WWE Announces Return to Japan with Two SuperShow Events This October

WWE is heading back to Japan this October with two major live events set to take place at one of the country’s most historic venues. The company has confirmed that “WWE SuperShow Japan” will be held over two consecutive nights in Tokyo, bringing a lineup of top Raw superstars to the Sumo Hall for a rare international appearance.

The events are scheduled for Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, and will feature marquee names from Monday Night Raw. Fans in Japan can expect to see the likes of GUNTHER, AJ Styles, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Sami Zayn, and The New Day in action.

This marks WWE’s first return to Japan since July 2024. Notably, only Raw talent will be appearing due to a scheduling conflict with SmackDown, which will be airing live from San Jose, California on the same Friday night. Tickets for both Tokyo shows will go on sale Saturday, August 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

The announcement comes ahead of a massive weekend for WWE, as many of the featured stars are set to compete at the two-night SummerSlam premium live event. GUNTHER will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, AJ Styles is set to face Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental title, and IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will be part of a high-stakes triple threat match for the Women’s World Championship.

