WWE Monday Night Raw Results - July 28, 2025

Tonight on RAW, Roman Reigns, Gunther & CM Punk will be on hand, Jey Uso battles Bronson Reed, The World Tag Team Titles are on the line as Finn Balor & JD McDonagh take on Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella team up to take on Naomi, and The Green Regime (Chelsea Green, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre) and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs on Netflix

RAW opens with the RAW roster on stage for a tribute to Hulk Hogan.

We come back from commercial break to Jey Uso making his way to the ring. Before Uso can do his encore YEETing, Paul Heyman comes out interrupting him. Heyman says he's out here to speak to Uso man to man and from the heart. Heyman wants to speak about family and Uso starts getting upset and Heyman leaves the apron and gets back out to the entryway. Heyman tells Uso that he knows Uso loves his family and Heyman tells him that family is always going to let him down and get him in trouble. He tells Uso that's a prophecy. Heyman gives an example saying how parents lied to their kids about Santa Claus. Heyman talks about Rikiski, Uso's father, pretending to be proud of him, but he's lying. He reminds Uso that Roman Reigns chose Solo Sikoa over Uso for the next Tribal Chief and that Reigns lied to Uso as well. Heyman tells Uso he's only telling him all this, because he loves Uso like family and then YEETs. Uso says that family is why he is here and tells Heyman to not talk about his family. Uso says he went on his own to see what he could do to prove to himself but he's always about family. He asks Heyman where his actual family is... and that since Heyman walked into his family things have been all effed up. Uso says whatever happens to Heyman's guys is on Heyman and then does his encore YEETing.

Match 1: AJ Styles & The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) -vs- The Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio, Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez)

Rodriguez and Asuka start the bout. Asuka gets Rodriguez in a headlock and then kicks her. Asuka strikes and kicks Rodriguez and kicks her again before tagging Sane. Rodriguez is double teamed and Sane covers for a quick one count. Sane comes off the top rope and Rodriguez catches her, tags Perez and throws Perez onto Sane. Perez slams down Sane and bangs Sane's head into the mat. Sane takes Perez down with a headscissors and chops her in the corner. Sane dropkicks Perez and goes to charge at Perez and Mysterio saves Perez. Sane rolls out of the ring and Rodriguez kicks Sane down and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial break, Sane gets double teamed by Rodriguez and Perez. Rodriguez places Sane in an arm bar submission hold and Sane breaks free. Sane kicks Rodriguez and tries tagging out but can't. Rodriguez clotheslines Sane down and slams her down. Perez is tagged in and she hits a moonsault and covers for a near fall. Perez kicks Sane and Sane fires back spearing Perez to the mat. Rodriguez and Mysterio attack Asuka and Styles not allowing Sane to tag out. Sane hits a stunner on Perez and Perez tags Rodriguez. Rodriguez tries to slam into Sane in the corner and misses. Sane tags Styles and Styles throws Mysterio in the ring. Styles beats down Mysterio with forearms and slams him down to the mat. Styles tries for the Phenomenal Forearm but Perez gets in the ring and shields him. Styles hits a Pele kick on Mysterio and then Styles throws Sane onto Rodriguez outside the ring. In the ring, Styles hits The Phenomenal Forearm on Mysterio to get the win.

Winner: The Kabuki Warriors & AJ Styles

Jackie Redmond talks to Sheamus backstage. Sheamus says his match with Rusev was a banger. Grayson Waller and The New Day come up to Sheamus and Waller says Sheamus should be talking about him and The New Day. Sheamus compares him to an STI and asks if Waller wants to fight. Waller says they're up for a fight and The New Day has abandoned him.

Match 2: Sheamus -vs- Grayson Waller

Sheamus goes after Waller who evades him and then Waller attacks Sheamus. Sheamus overpowers Waller and chops him. Sheamus is hit with a rolling flatliner and Sheamus then hits Waller with a powerslam. Sheamus gives Waller the Dublin Smile. Waller slaps Sheamus and then runs around the ring. Waller kicks Sheamus and Sheamus chops Waller outside the ring. Sheamus hits a rolling Senton outside the ring and then tosses Waller in the ring. Waller knees Sheamus as he tries to get in the ring and then Sheamus is slammed into the ringpost. Waller hits a tornado DDT on Sheamus on the apron. In the ring, Sheamus kicks Waller and then hits Waller with 10 beats. Rusev comes out of nowhere and tries to attack Sheamus. Waller tries to roll up Sheamus who kicks out and hits The Brogue Kick on Waller and gets the win.

Winner: Sheamus

After the match, Rusev beats up Sheamus and slaps him in The Accolade.

Lyria Valkyria walks backstage.

Jackie Redmond talks to Naomi backstage. Redmond asks her about SummerSlam - Naomi is annoyed she's underlooked. She tells Redmond she's aggressive and not passive aggressive like the other women. She vows to walk out of SummerSlam the champion.

Paul Heyman is backstage with Bronson Reed and Heyman tells Reed that Uso's family says they're a group with no leader. Bron Breakker comes in and says they have a leader. Breakker tells Reed they're going to annihilate Jey Uso and then take over the WWE. Reed vows to Tsunami everyone in sight. Reed leaves and Breakker says he has a plan.

At ringside, Lyra Valkyria makes her way out. Valkyria says in one week she will be the first two time women's IC champ or she'll lose. Valkyria says she knows Becky Lynch's plan and she knows what Lynch is capable of but Lynch doesn't know what Valkyria is capable of. Beck Lynch's music hits and Lynch tries to sneak attacks on Valkyria but Valkyria knows Lynch's game and gets the upperhand and kendo sticks Becky Lynch. Lynch runs away as Valkyria is about to hit NightWing.

Corey Graves interviews Sami Zayn backstage and they talk about Karrion Kross. Kross comes in and says Zayn is the only person who Kross hasn't cracked. Scarlett hands Kross the pipe he used to attack Zayn last week. Zayn says if Kross wins at SummerSlam he will say Kross told the truth, but when he wins at SummerSlam he wants to Kross to admit he's wrong.

Jackie Redmond talks to Bayley backstage and asks her what's next for her. Bayley is sad and says she's at a loss for words.

Match 3: Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella team -vs-Naomi & The Green Regime (Chelsea Green, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre)

Naomi and Ripley start off and Naomi starts with a boot and some strikes to Ripley. Naomi is clotheslined down and Ripley slams Naomi down and Naomi tags in Green. Bella is tagged in and she takes down Green. Bella hits Green with a face buster and then slams down Green. Bella hits a spinebuster and Green tags Fyre. Fyre kicks down Bella and tags Niven who splashes Bella and covers her for a two count and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial and Naomi has Bella on the mat. Bella punches out of the hold and Naomi stops Bella from tagging. Bella is slapped in the corner by Naomi and Bella fires back with a kick to Naomi. Bella and Naomi tag out. Sky takes out Fyre and slams her to the mat. Sky stomps on Fyre and Green is tagged in. Sky is kicked down and covered for a near fall. Niven is tagged in and Sky is squished in the corner. Naomi is tagged in and she splashes on Sky and tags in Green. Green slams Sky into the corner and Sky kicks Green. Naomi is tagged in and she slams Sky's head into the mat. Naomi hits a leg drop and covers Sky for a two count. Fyre is tagged in and Fyre connects with a Swanton and covers Sky but Bella and Vaquer break the pin. Ripley gets in the ring and kicks Naomi but is then taken down by Niven. All hell breaks loose and in the ring, Fyre rolls up Sky who kicks out. Fyre and Sky battle in the ring and Fyre is taken down with a FlapJack. Green and Vaquer are tagged in. Vaquer hits a springboard crossbody on Green, and kicks Fyre and hits Eat Defeat on Niven. Vaquer headbutts Naomi and hits a double knee on all four of her opponent in each of the corners. Vaquer hits a back suplex on Green and then hits Devil's Kiss on Green. Vaquer covers and Fyre breaks the pin. Bella hits The BellaBuster on Fyre and Naomi grabs her belt and leaves ringside. Sky stops her and throws Naomi in the ring. Bella takes down Naomi and Sky follows suit and takes out Naomi. Niven clotheslines Sky and Bella out of the ring and stands face to face with Rhea Ripley. Ripley hits RipTide on Niven, and Green comes in and slaps Ripley. Vaquer hits SVB on Green and gets the win.

Winners: Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky & Nikki Bella

The Judgement Day is backstage. Finn Balor tells them to keep their chins up and talks about how they've been through many obstacles and this is nuts. Balorr and McDonagh say they can handle their match on their own.

Backstage Iyo Sky tells Rhea Ripley that she will never beat Sky.

Match 4 - WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgement Day(c) (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) -vs- LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

Wilde and Balor start off and Wilde is slammed to the mat. Wilde flips out of an armbar and then Wilde smokes Balor and tags in Toro. Toro slaps Balor in the corner and gets launched out to the apron. Toro tries a sunset flip but Balor rolls out and kicks him. McDonagh is tagged in and McDonagh takes down Toro. Wilde is tagged in and Toro is tagged back so they can double team McDonagh. Toro covers McDonagh and McDonagh kicks out at two. Balor is tagged in and he kicks Toro in the corner. Tags are made back and forth and Toro is assaulted and then covered by McDonagh. McDonagh clotheslines Toon in the corner and then kicks down Balor and McDonagh. The Judgement Day is sent out of the ring and Wilde flies out onto them and we cut to commercial.

We come back and Wilde is getting beaten by McDonagh. Wilde fights back but Balor cheapshots him while McDonagh distracts the ref. McDonagh gets knocked into Balor and Wilde tags Toro. Toro takes out McDonagh with dropkicks and then hits a headscissors on McDonagh. Toro kicks McDonagh in the corner and kicks Balor off the apron. Toro hits coast to coast on McDonagh and covers McDonagh for a near fall. McDonagh stuns Toro and then Balor is tagged in. Wilde is tagged in and Wilde and Toro suplex McDonagh and Balor. Wilde and Toro suicide dive onto Balor and McDonagh. In the ring, Wilde takes out Balor and Toro hits a Phoenix Splash and covers Balor for a two count. El Grande Americano runs out making Dragon Lee come out and battle him. In the ring, Balor rolls up Toro who kicks out. Toro drops Balor with a boot. Toro kicks McDonagh out of the ring and another masked lucha knocks Toro down allowing Balor to hit Coup des Grace and get the win.

Winners and STILL WWE World Tag Team Champions: The Judgement Day

Gunther makes his way out to the ring to address his showdown with CM Punk at SummerSlam. Gunther says last week he had CM Punk's number as he rattled Punk last week and left him speechless. Gunther says he made Punk realize that Punk isn't the best and he made Punk shut up. Punk's music hits and he makes his way out to the ring. Punk says he's not speechless but he's dumbfounded. He says after all this it dawned on him that being champion isn't what he wants but when he needs. Punk says he understands even though he's sober because the WWE is his addiction. Punk says Gunther is right that he doesn't deserve to be called the Best in the World because he's earned it. Punk compares their careers and Gunther tells Punk to shut up and Punk covers Gunther's mic and tells him he isn't finished. He tells Gunther that Gunther is not on his level and after SummerSlam he'll leave WWE Champ.

Match 5: Jey Uso -vs- Bronson Reed w/Paul Heyman

Reed runs at Uso at the bell, but Uso ducks and strikes Reed. Uso gets Reed in the corner and Uso punches out Reed. Uso hits a running hip attack on Reed and covers him for a two count. Uso chops Reed in the of the ring and tries knocking him off his feet but can't. Reed knocks Uso down and sentons on Uso. Reed chokes Uso using the ropes and the ref breaks it so Reed stands on Uso using the ropes. Uso punches Reed and Reed clobbers Uso and then swings him into the corner. Uso kicks Reed and jumps onto Reed who catches Uso and slams him down and we cut to commercial.

Back to RAW, Reed drops an elbow on Uso and Heyman tells Reed to beat on Uso some more. Reed misses a Senton and Uso gets some punches in on Reed. Uso kicks Reed out of the ring and Uso suicide dives onto Reed outside the ring. Bron Breakker runs out and spears Uso calling for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Jey Uso

After the match, Breakker and Reed beat up Uso. Roman Reigns' music hits and Reigns comes out and knocks Breakker out of the ring. Reigns tries to lift Reed but can't so he slams Reed into the ringpost and then helps up Uso. Uso superkicks Breakker and Reigns hits a superman punch on Reed. Uso and Reigns run at Breakker and Reed outside the ring but Breakker and Reed take out Reigns and Uso outside the ring. Back in the ring, Reed holds Uso allowing Breakker to hit a running spear on Uso. Reed then hits a Tsunami on Uso. Breakker sees Reigns getting to his fight outside the ring so Breakker jumps off the apron and crashes into Reigns who slams through the announce desk. Reed and Breakker pose above Reigns and Uso who just got their asses handed to them. Breakker lifts up Reigns and carries him into the ring and the gets Reed to Tsunami on Reigns. Heyman gets on the apron and poses with Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank briefcase while Reed poses and Breakker tells the crowd and camera crew that the WWE belongs to him and then they toss Reigns out of the ring like garbage. The trio spaz out in the ring and Breakker gets out of the ring and runs around it and spears Reigns and Uso through the barricades. Reed takes off Reigns's sneakers and says they belong to him now. Reed and Breakker get back in the ring and celebrate. Breakker poses and Reed kisses the shoes and the show goes off the air.