Ric Flair Reflects on Hulk Hogan’s Legacy and His Own Health Battle

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 28, 2025
Wrestling legend Ric Flair has opened up about the recent passing of Hulk Hogan and his own health journey, reflecting on the physical toll of the wrestling industry and the friendship he shared with one of its most iconic figures.

Flair, 76, appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show where he paid tribute to Hogan and revealed that despite his own serious medical history, he currently feels physically well.

“Here I am, I’m five years older than Hulk and I don’t hurt at all,” Flair said. “I’ve had some serious health issues, but I don’t have an ache or pain in my body. And it bothers me and of course it gives me anxiety that I could be next [laughs]. So I’m glad anytime I can talk about how great Hulk is and spend time talking about his life, his legacy with you guys. I’m honored.”

In June, Flair announced that he was dealing with skin cancer for the second time in three years, but shared a positive update last week confirming he is now cancer-free. He told Helwani that he feels great following his treatment.

Flair and Hogan were two of the biggest stars of their generation, sharing time in WWE, WCW, and TNA. Flair revealed that he last saw Hogan just two weeks ago via FaceTime and while he was aware Hogan had health challenges, he did not believe they were as serious as some had speculated. He also said he spoke with Jimmy Hart the day before Hogan’s death and everything seemed normal.

“I think he just got tired,” Flair said about Hogan. “I mean, 11 back operations, hip replacements, now a neck surgery. I mean, how much can your body take, you know? We’ve all put ourselves in ridiculous positions in the business.”

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at age 71 following complications from neck surgery. When asked how he hoped Hogan would be remembered, Flair described him as both the biggest star in wrestling history and a generous person.

WWE Monday Night RAW

July 28, 2025 at

Detroit, Michigan, USA

Hashtag: #raw
