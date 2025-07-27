×
WWE Has No Plans for Alberto Del Rio Despite Speculation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 27, 2025
WWE Has No Plans for Alberto Del Rio Despite Speculation

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio was defeated by El Mesias during AAA’s July 25th event, with the match stipulation forcing Del Rio to “leave” the promotion. Following the loss, questions have been raised about what Del Rio’s next move will be within the wrestling world.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE sources have stated that there are currently no plans for Del Rio to return to the company. Internally, he is considered to be completely finished with AAA as well. However, despite that stance, there is some belief that Del Rio may still pursue opportunities to return to either promotion.

One WWE source offered a blunt assessment of Del Rio’s status:

“If we wanted Alberto at all, much less in the Royal Rumble, he’d be here… [There is] never any difference or change to his status.”

