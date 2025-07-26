TNA iMPACT! Spoiler Results (August 7, 2025)

TNA returned to Kingston, Rhode Island on July 25 for a second consecutive night of television tapings, this time for the August 7 episode of Impact Wrestling. The event continued building toward Emergence with several new developments and storyline twists.

The show opened with Order 4 making their way to the ring as Mustafa Ali addressed the live crowd. He declared that TNA had descended into chaos because of outsiders winning the company’s championships. Ali promised a new order was coming and assured fans that with his Secret Service backing him, he would remain untouchable. He teased going after the TNA World Title and mocked the audience for supporting acts like The System and Joe Hendry. This brought out Hendry, who came armed with “leaked footage” of John Skyler disrespectfully using an Ali t-shirt in a bathroom and mocking him with a wrestling buddy doll.

Ali refused to face Hendry on the night but agreed to a match for next week, promising to deliver something “truly worth believing in.” A backstage segment confirmed the match will headline the August 7 episode.

Trick Williams came out next and shrugged off his recent loss, turning his attention to his upcoming match against Moose at Emergence. He insulted Moose’s family, which brought Moose out for a confrontation. Moose went for a spear, but Trick evaded it and exited without further conflict.

Frankie Kazarian joined commentary for the evening.

TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something ended in a double countout

Jake received strong crowd support, but Maclin delivered a standout moment with a suicide dive under the bottom rope. The fight spilled to the apron and both men crashed to the floor, resulting in a double countout. As fans chanted “Let them fight,” security rushed in. Maclin then leaped onto the group of security guards and continued brawling with Jake up the ramp.

Mike Santana Promo

From the stands, Mike Santana reflected on his Slammiversary defeat. He spoke about the weight of representing his family and heritage, admitting he felt cheated but took responsibility. He recalled his young daughter crying after the match and telling him he would get Trick Williams next time. Santana promised to make good on that belief, saying it is not a matter of if, but when.

Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee def. M & Heather by Elegance (with Personal Concierge)

Lei scored the win after delivering an Airplane Spin into a TKO on M.

First Class Penthouse Segment

KC Navarro was announced as being out with a torn ACL, having re-aggravated the injury at Slammiversary. AJ Francis introduced Rich Swann as KC’s replacement and made KC hold the microphone during Swann’s promo. Francis then ousted KC from First Class, blaming him for the group’s recent failings and calling him “165 pounds of dead weight.” Swann followed up by using KC’s own crutch to knock him off the ramp.

Mara Sade def. Vicious Vicki

Mara earned a dominant squash victory.

TNA Knockouts Championship: Ash by Elegance (with Concierge) def. Jacy Jayne by disqualification

The match ended in chaos after Masha Slamovich interfered and attacked Ash, resulting in a DQ. That triggered a wave of run-ins from Xia, Lei, M & Heather, Fatal Influence, and The IInspiration. The babyfaces ultimately cleared the ring and stood tall.

Santino Marella Segment

In his trademark comedic persona, Santino announced several matches for Emergence:

Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something in a No Disqualification, No Countout match

Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan

The Elegance Brand vs. Xia & Lei vs. Fatal Influence vs. The IInspiration for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships

Santino also addressed The Nemeths’ recent attack on the “Hometown Man,” removing them from their scheduled Tag Team Title match and giving the spot to The Rascalz. He suspended The Nemeths, but when Ryan Nemeth threatened legal action, Santino responded by booking Ryan vs. the Hometown Man for Emergence.

Main Event: Mustafa Ali def. Joe Hendry

Joe Hendry looked dominant early on, but Mustafa Ali’s Secret Service repeatedly interfered. The group's towering member delivered a brutal big boot to Hendry at ringside, allowing Ali to capitalize. He hit a 450 Splash to seal the victory.