Bubba the Love Sponge Reveals Fast Estate Moves by Hulk Hogan’s Widow

The fallout from Hulk Hogan’s passing has taken a dramatic turn, with new claims stirring controversy over who controls the late wrestling icon’s fortune. On the July 25 edition of The Bubba the Love Sponge Show, host Bubba made waves by revealing a report that accuses Hogan’s widow, Sky Daily, of taking swift and strategic steps to secure his multimillion-dollar estate, within mere hours of his death.

Before diving into the report, Bubba voiced his belief that family tensions may have been bubbling long before Hogan’s passing.

“So let me, I mean Jean, I think they were mad because I knew they were going to start doing stuff like this,” Bubba said. “This is a report that we got this morning. It says: ‘Within 6 hours of Hulk Hogan’s death, his wife Sky Daily made three shocking moves to protect his remaining $25 million estate from outsiders.’”

He then discussed the contents of the report, which alleged three significant actions taken by Daily on the day Hogan died. According to Bubba, the first move involved managing the narrative around Hogan’s final days.

“One, she immediately shut down rumors about Hogan’s health and death, denying coma or collapse reports and insisting he was recovering well with a strong heart,” Bubba stated.

The second move allegedly involved major financial restructuring.

“Two, she led the creation of estate trusts, moving Hogan’s WWE shares, music rights, real estate, and endorsements into trusts that only she and their children can inherit.”

The third claim struck a particularly sensitive chord, especially among Hogan’s longtime fans.

“Three, she blocked legal claims from estranged adult children, Brooke and Nick.”

After reading through the report’s claims, Bubba posed the question that many may now be asking.

“There’s reportedly $26 million up for grabs, not including another 25 to 30 in real estate,” he said. “Shouldn’t that go to Nick and Brooke and the wife and the grandbabies?”