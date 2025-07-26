×
Chelsea Green Leaves X After Wave of Online Hate

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 26, 2025
Chelsea Green Leaves X After Wave of Online Hate

Chelsea Green has announced that she is stepping away from X following a wave of hateful and threatening messages directed at her. The former WWE Women’s United States Champion made the decision public in what she says will be her final post on the platform for the foreseeable future.

In her message, Green wrote:

“I’ve tried to keep my page positive and comedic, but today, a lot changed… and it hit harder than I expected. The name calling, the death threats, the faceless accounts. Social media was supposed to be a fun place and it hasn’t been for a while. It’s been overwhelming and I need to step away for a little bit. Love my PatriHOTS! xo president chels”

Green did not go into detail about the specific comments she received, but the toll they have taken is evident. Her decision to leave comes not long after fellow wrestler Elayna Black revealed she would be taking a break from professional wrestling due to its negative effect on her mental health.

Green’s exit from social media serves as another reminder that online hate has very real consequences. For those who are targeted, the emotional and psychological impact can be lasting. Hopefully, the industry and its fanbase will continue working toward a more respectful and supportive space.

