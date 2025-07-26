×
AAA Tag Team Title Open Challenge Set for August 1 WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 26, 2025
AAA Tag Team Title Open Challenge Set for August 1 WWE SmackDown

Next week’s WWE SmackDown, airing Friday, August 1, will feature multiple major matches ahead of SummerSlam weekend, including an open challenge for the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

In a video shared on WWE’s official social media accounts, it was announced that Los Garza, Angel and Berto, will defend the AAA World Tag Team titles in an open challenge. Santos Escobar appeared on behalf of the team to hype the bout and encourage any team willing to step up.

Two more matches are also set for the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown. Damian Priest and Aleister Black will go one-on-one in a highly anticipated singles clash, as tensions between the two continue to rise. Meanwhile, Women’s United States Champion Giulia will put her title on the line against former champion Zelina Vega in what promises to be an intense encounter.

Confirmed matches for the August 1 edition of WWE SmackDown:

  • Los Garza (Angel & Berto) defend the AAA World Tag Team Championship in an open challenge

  • Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

  • Women’s United States Champion Giulia defends against Zelina Vega

