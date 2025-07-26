×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Cancels ‘Late Night’ SummerSlam Weekend Show Due to Low Ticket Sales

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 26, 2025
WWE Cancels ‘Late Night’ SummerSlam Weekend Show Due to Low Ticket Sales

WWE’s planned “Late Night” event during SummerSlam weekend will no longer go ahead. Originally set for Saturday, August 2, at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in New Jersey, the show has officially been cancelled, as confirmed by an update on Ticketmaster.

The event was to be hosted by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and marketed as a late-night companion to the two-night SummerSlam spectacular at MetLife Stadium. However, slow ticket sales are believed to be the driving factor behind its cancellation. According to WrestleTix, less than 900 tickets had been sold as of early July.

Cody Rhodes was the only WWE star officially advertised for the show, which had been intended as the second entry in WWE’s new “Late Night” comedy series. The concept debuted during WrestleMania 41 weekend with “The Roast of WrestleMania,” a well-received event held at Philadelphia’s Trocadero Theatre. That show featured a blend of wrestling personalities and comedians, including appearances by Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, Nia Jax, and Gabriel Iglesias, with Hinchcliffe hosting in his signature roast format.

Despite the initial success, the SummerSlam follow-up will not move forward, casting doubt on the future of WWE’s experiment with comedy crossover events.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy