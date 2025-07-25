×
WWE Reaches Out to Legends to Honor Hulk Hogan on Tonight's SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2025
WWE Reaches Out to Legends to Honor Hulk Hogan on Tonight's SmackDown

WWE is preparing a major tribute in memory of Hulk Hogan following his death on Thursday from cardiac arrest at the age of 71.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the company has reached out to several wrestling legends to either attend or record tribute messages in Hogan’s honor. Some of these legends are expected to be present at tonight’s episode of SmackDown. WWE sources reportedly stated that there are significant plans to pay tribute to Hogan throughout the show.

Tonight’s SmackDown will also include appearances from Jelly Roll, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. In a featured title match, WWE Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Sicks, represented by Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, will defend their titles against the duo of Andrade and Rey Fenix.

