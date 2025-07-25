TNA iMPACT! SPOILERS for Next Week Include Slammiversary Rematch

TNA Wrestling taped several matches before and after the live broadcast of last night’s episode of Impact from Kingston, Rhode Island. These matches are set to air on next Thursday’s Impact and the promotion’s weekly show Xplosion.

The following results were provided by Arya Witner:

– Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee picked up a win over an unnamed team in a tag match.

– Indi Hartwell & Dani Luna defeated the pairing of Jody Threat & Arianna Grace.

– The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) scored a victory over Nic & Ryan Nemeth. After the match, the Nemeths grabbed a microphone, and Nic announced they will invoke their Tag Team Title rematch clause against The Hardys at Emergence. Ryan took the opportunity to take shots at Rhode Island, mocking the state’s lack of sports teams and insulting its children. This brought out a local figure known as “Home Town Man,” who demanded an apology. The Nemeths responded by attacking him and unmasking him before security quickly covered him up. The Rascalz ran back out to chase the Nemeths away.

– Masha Slamovich defeated Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne by disqualification. The match ended when Ash by Elegance interfered, striking Slamovich with one of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship belts. The contest lasted about five minutes and was seen as underwhelming due to the short runtime and inconclusive finish.

– X-Division Champion Leon Slater successfully defended his title in a three-way match against Cedric Alexander and Jason Hotch.

– The System (Moose & Eddie Edwards) defeated the team of AJ Francis & Trick Williams. Moose got the pinfall over Williams after KC Navarro accidentally struck Trick with his crutch.

TNA will return to Kingston on Friday to tape more matches as the build toward Emergence continues.

