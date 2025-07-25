Tonight's WWE SmackDown Preview: Hulk Hogan Tribute, Tag Title Defense, Jelly Roll and More

The final push toward SummerSlam continues tonight as Friday Night SmackDown stops at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The show features a major WWE Tag Team Championship match, a preview of a SummerSlam title bout, and appearances from several top stars.

The night will also feature a special tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan following his passing on Thursday.

Wyatt Sicks Defend Tag Team Championships

The new WWE Tag Team Champions, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks, will make their first title defense tonight. They will take on the new number one contenders, the dynamic team of Andrade and Rey Fenix. Andrade and Fenix earned this opportunity by winning a chaotic fatal-four-way match on last week’s episode.

SummerSlam Rivalries Collide In Cleveland

In a preview of the upcoming WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam, Alexa Bliss will go one-on-one with one-half of the champions, Roxanne Perez. Also tonight, all four participants in the massive celebrity tag team match at SummerSlam are scheduled to be in the building. Logan Paul returns to his hometown of Cleveland, and he and his partner Drew McIntyre will surely have words for their opponents, Randy Orton and Jelly Roll.

Fallout From The SummerSlam Contract Signing

Cody Rhodes is expected to be in the arena tonight following the explosive conclusion to last week’s show. After their contract signing devolved into chaos, Rhodes attacked Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and forced their SummerSlam main event to become a Street Fight. The WWE fans will be waiting to see how the champion addresses his actions and what Cena’s response will be.

