×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Tonight's WWE SmackDown Preview: Hulk Hogan Tribute, Tag Title Defense, Jelly Roll and More

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2025
Tonight's WWE SmackDown Preview: Hulk Hogan Tribute, Tag Title Defense, Jelly Roll and More

The final push toward SummerSlam continues tonight as Friday Night SmackDown stops at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The show features a major WWE Tag Team Championship match, a preview of a SummerSlam title bout, and appearances from several top stars.

The night will also feature a special tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan following his passing on Thursday.

Wyatt Sicks Defend Tag Team Championships
The new WWE Tag Team Champions, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks, will make their first title defense tonight. They will take on the new number one contenders, the dynamic team of Andrade and Rey Fenix. Andrade and Fenix earned this opportunity by winning a chaotic fatal-four-way match on last week’s episode.

SummerSlam Rivalries Collide In Cleveland
In a preview of the upcoming WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam, Alexa Bliss will go one-on-one with one-half of the champions, Roxanne Perez. Also tonight, all four participants in the massive celebrity tag team match at SummerSlam are scheduled to be in the building. Logan Paul returns to his hometown of Cleveland, and he and his partner Drew McIntyre will surely have words for their opponents, Randy Orton and Jelly Roll.

Fallout From The SummerSlam Contract Signing
Cody Rhodes is expected to be in the arena tonight following the explosive conclusion to last week’s show. After their contract signing devolved into chaos, Rhodes attacked Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and forced their SummerSlam main event to become a Street Fight. The WWE fans will be waiting to see how the champion addresses his actions and what Cena’s response will be.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy