Former WCW Star Opens Up About Backstage Coaching Role in AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2025
Former WCW Star Opens Up About Backstage Coaching Role in AEW

Former WCW star Glacier has revealed details about his backstage role in All Elite Wrestling, where he now works as a coach and mentor. The wrestling veteran spoke candidly about his return to the industry in a new interview, sharing how the opportunity came together and how grateful he is to be part of AEW's ongoing growth.

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Glacier confirmed that he has been working behind the scenes for nearly a year. The role came about through conversations with QT Marshall and Sonjay Dutt, both of whom helped open the door for him to step into a mentoring position.

“I said, ‘If there’s ever an opening for a coaching position, you know how much I love coaching and teaching and mentoring,’ and so the conversation started and then eventually, I end up talking to Sonjay , Sonjay Dutt… We start talking and put the wheels in motion,” Glacier recalled.

The former WCW competitor also spoke warmly about the day-to-day experience, describing his time at AEW as deeply fulfilling.

“I don’t know if I can put it into words how much I absolutely love going to work and doing this because I love being around wrestling, I love being around the next generation and anything that I can do to help in any way, I’m gladly willing to do so,” he said. “I’m a very, very fortunate person and I don’t take it for granted at all.”

As part of the AEW coaching staff, Glacier has been offering support and guidance to younger talent across the roster. Stars like Darby Allin, HOOK, and Billie Starkz represent the new era that Glacier is now proudly helping shape from behind the curtain.

📣 WNS Member Discussion

