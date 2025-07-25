TNA iMPACT! Results (July 24, 2025)

TNA returned to the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, for a high-energy edition of iMPACT! featuring cross-brand surprises, title ambitions, and plenty of backstage tension. With both TNA and NXT titles in play and a growing sense of faction warfare, the show delivered major developments leading into next week.

The night opened with Director of Authority Santino Marella stepping into the ring to address the crowd. Marella warned Ethan Page with a stern “See you Tuesday,” before being interrupted by Masha Slamovich. Demanding a rematch after losing the TNA and NXT Women’s Championships, Slamovich claimed her title was “stolen.” Santino granted her a rematch for next week, which drew a rare smile from the former champion.

The System, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC, and Moose, entered next dressed in tribute red and yellow, reflecting on their loyalty to TNA. Myers called TNA their home, while JDC pledged to be soldiers under Santino’s command. Moose, however, took the moment to declare it was not just about championships anymore. “I know what I need to do next, whoop that Trick,” he said, hinting at his next target.

Trick Williams quickly made his presence felt alongside First Class. He taunted Moose for losing to Leon Slater and claimed ownership of the TNA spotlight, calling it “my house now.” Trick bragged about beating both Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. Things heated up further when The Order 4 stormed the ring. Mustafa Ali declared he would bury Trick “like The Undertaker.” The confrontation erupted into a full-scale brawl between The System and The Order 4 until security intervened.

In the six-woman tag team match, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay) teamed with debuting partner Mara Sadè (formerly Jakara Jackson) to take on The Elegance Brand (Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, and M) with The Concierge at ringside. Sadè made a strong first impression, and the trio scored the win after hitting The IIdolizer.

A video package and official injury updates were issued by TNA Medical. Gia Miller remains under observation after being attacked by Tessa Blanchard. Moose is day-to-day following his Slammiversary match, and KC Navarro aggravated a prior knee injury during the tag title bout at the same event.

Backstage, Mike Santana avoided media questions about his recent loss. Meanwhile, Victoria Crawford’s interview was interrupted by Dani Luna, who demanded clarity on Crawford’s role. Crawford called herself Indi Hartwell’s mentor and went to see Santino to make a match. Indi shot back, “She’s not my mentor,” leaving the situation unresolved.

Eric Young delivered a cryptic backstage message to The Northern Armory, vowing to “cleanse TNA.” Tom Hannifan questioned aloud what Young’s intentions truly were.

In one of the night’s most emotional segments, Leon Slater, the youngest X-Division Champion in TNA history, addressed the fans. After a highlight reel showing AJ Styles praising him at Slammiversary, Slater thanked Moose for his respect and vowed to raise the bar for the title. He welcomed The Hardys to the ring, and both Matt and Jeff Hardy praised his potential. The celebration was interrupted by Steve Maclin, who said it was time for TNA to unite. The trio then raised their titles together in a symbolic show of unity.

The night’s No Disqualification match pitted Mance Warner against Jake Something in a brutal showdown. With Steph De Lander in Warner’s corner, the brawl lived up to expectations, but Jake ultimately got the win after landing the Blackhole Slam.

Jacy Jayne later came out to a mixed reaction from the crowd. Now holding both the TNA and NXT Women’s Championships, Jayne declared herself “picture-perfect” and “history in the making.” She confirmed that she would defend her titles in a rematch against Masha Slamovich next week, encouraging the crowd to take their pictures while they still could.

In a chaotic tag team clash, The Great Hands battled Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, who had Alisha Edwards at ringside. During the match, a mysterious figure dressed as a Secret Service agent chokeslammed Cardona, leading to an upset victory for The Great Hands.

In the main event, Joe Hendry faced Mike Santana in a competitive, back-and-forth battle. Frankie Kazarian tried to join the commentary team before being ejected by security. Santana picked up the win after hitting a Razor’s Edge-style finisher. The two shook hands afterward in a show of mutual respect as Santana celebrated with fans to close the show.