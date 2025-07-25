NJPW Honors Hulk Hogan’s Global Legacy Following His Passing

New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) has honored the memory of Hulk Hogan, following news of his passing at the age of 71 on July 25 in Florida. Hogan’s legacy in Japan was a significant chapter of his career, as he rose to prominence in the country during the 1980s, becoming one of NJPW’s most popular foreign stars. His tenure began in 1980, and he became especially beloved after famously writing the kanji for “number one” on his gear and shouting “Ichiban!” to the fans.

His international appeal grew rapidly after his appearance in Rocky III, followed by a major victory in the 1983 IWGP Final League, where he defeated Antonio Inoki. These accomplishments helped cement his legendary status in Japan, even before his explosion into American mainstream culture as WWF World Heavyweight Champion and centerpiece of the WrestleMania boom.

Throughout the 1980s and into the 1990s, Hogan regularly returned to Japan, taking part in high-profile events and facing off against icons such as Stan Hansen, The Great Muta, and Tatsumi Fujinami. His shocking heel turn in WCW and the formation of the New World Order reshaped wrestling worldwide and laid the foundation for nWo Japan, led by Masahiro Chono.

In 2002, Hogan returned to WWE and wrestled The Rock in a WrestleMania classic. A year later, he once again returned to NJPW for a featured match against Chono. Hogan’s place in wrestling history was solidified with his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and again in 2020 as part of the nWo.

NJPW remembered Hulk Hogan as a transformative figure whose influence spanned continents and generations, stating their heartfelt condolences for a man who helped redefine both professional wrestling and popular culture.