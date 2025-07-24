×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Eric Bischoff Reflects on the Death of Hulk Hogan: “It Hasn’t Truly Sunk In Yet”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
Eric Bischoff Reflects on the Death of Hulk Hogan: “It Hasn’t Truly Sunk In Yet”

Eric Bischoff has shared an emotional response following the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who died earlier today at the age of 41. A longtime friend and collaborator of Hogan, Bischoff worked closely with the wrestling icon across WCW, TNA, and most recently, Real American Freestyle. Appearing on The Story with Martha MacCallum on FOX News Channel, Bischoff opened up about the profound impact of Hogan’s passing and offered heartfelt reflections on the man behind the legendary persona.

Speaking from Las Vegas, where he was scheduled to film interviews for Real American Freestyle, Bischoff recalled the moment he learned the news.

“I’m in shock. It still hasn’t really set in. I learned this morning about Hulk’s passing ironically while watching FOX News,” Bischoff shared. “I’m in Las Vegas and scheduled to shoot some interviews here with some of our wrestlers from Real American Freestyle. And I got a text that let me know something was going on. And five minutes later, I was in my room and I’m watching FOX News and got the news. And I have literally been on the phone or responding to texts and e-mails ever since. It hasn’t truly sunk in yet.”

Bischoff went on to describe the difference between the iconic character known to millions and the man he personally knew.

“It’s one of the things that’s most important to me now, I guess, at this point, is, I feel like I knew Terry Bollea. Terry Bollea was different than Hulk Hogan. Terry Bollea, the man, was kind. He was generous to a fault. He was loyal. He just had a big heart. And until you got to know Terry Bollea, you were overwhelmed with the character Hulk Hogan. And that was his life. But he really was one of the kindest, most generous people that I have ever met.”

Bischoff also spoke about Hogan’s spiritual journey, revealing how significant faith had become to him in recent years.

“It was an important part of his life. Terry, like all of us throughout his life, has struggled with his faith and sometimes got closer to it than others, but it was always there. It was always present. It was always a part of who he was. But in the last seven years, six, seven, eight years, in particular, he really got so much closer to his faith. And he was so proud to go through that baptism and just embrace his faith to a level that he never really had prior. And it brought joy to him. And I’m grateful, very grateful for that.”

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard.  Sign up here -  

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

TNA iMPACT

July 24, 2025 at

Kingston, Rhode Island, USA

Hashtag: #impact
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy