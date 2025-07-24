Ron DeSantis Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Calls Him a “Superhero” to a Generation

While delivering heartfelt remarks on the passing of Hulk Hogan, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was briefly interrupted by a protestor, but continued to honor the wrestling legend with emotional and nostalgic reflections on Hogan’s legacy and personal impact.

Speaking publicly, DeSantis shared how deeply connected he felt to Hogan while growing up in Florida, describing the WWE Hall of Famer as a “superhero” to a generation raised during the 1980s and early 1990s.

“I was sad to see the news that Hulk Hogan passed away today. He was a major icon for anybody in Gen X,” DeSantis said. “I can tell you growing up then in the 80s and in particularly the early 90s, he was really big.”

DeSantis recalled how Hogan’s fame extended beyond wrestling, referencing his role as Thunderlips in Rocky III before the explosion of Hulkamania. “He actually really was a star first before even he was Hulkamania but when he was Thunder Lips and Rocky 3 and that was like a huge huge deal,” the Governor said.

He reflected on how meaningful it was to know that a figure of Hogan’s stature lived locally in the Tampa Bay area, describing him as a real-life superhero for kids in the region. “As a young kid, like, you know, I’m growing up and it’s like, you know, that was like somebody’s like, ‘Wow, that’s our superhero kind of deal.’ And the fact that he was from a Tampa Bay area when I’m growing up there, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, like this guy, this guy lives in our area,’” he explained.

DeSantis also recalled the excitement of wrestling’s early days, when events like WrestleMania III were viewed on closed-circuit television. He specifically remembered Hogan’s iconic clash with Andre the Giant, a moment that defined an era.

During his tribute, a protestor abruptly shouted out, disrupting the event. The outburst was swiftly handled by security, and DeSantis, unshaken, resumed his remarks with composure.

He concluded by noting that his own children had recently met Hogan, making the news of his death all the more personal. “We were with him just a couple of months ago. My kids got to meet him and everything. So, I was really sad to see that,” he said.

The governor offered his condolences to Hogan’s family and the entire Florida community, paying final respects to a man he clearly viewed as both a personal hero and a cultural icon.

