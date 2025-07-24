×
“The Greatest WWE Superstar of All Time” — Vince McMahon Remembers Hulk Hogan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
"The Greatest WWE Superstar of All Time" — Vince McMahon Remembers Hulk Hogan

Vince McMahon has broken his silence following the death of WWE icon Hulk Hogan. Taking to X, the former WWE Chairman shared a heartfelt message in remembrance of the man who helped transform professional wrestling into a global spectacle.

Hogan was instrumental in WWE’s explosion of popularity during the 1980s, becoming the face of the company through the rise of Hulkamania and the Rock & Wrestling Era. McMahon, who worked closely with Hogan during those formative years, credited the late star for his unmatched charisma and ability to connect with audiences worldwide.

In his statement, McMahon wrote:

"The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon.

His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled , and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved.

He leaves us with one of his favorite expressions, ‘Train, take your vitamins and say your prayers.’ Today, we pray for him."

