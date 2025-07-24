×
Donald Trump Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan After Wrestling Icon's Death at 71

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a heartfelt tribute following the death of Hulk Hogan, remembering the wrestling legend as both a loyal friend and a patriotic figure who supported his political campaigns. Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, passed away at the age of 71. He had long been an ally of Trump and played a visible role in backing his 2024 presidential bid.

Trump took to Truth Social to reflect on their friendship and Hogan’s contributions to both wrestling and political culture.

“We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster,'” Trump wrote. “Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way , strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart.”

The former president highlighted Hogan’s appearance at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, describing the speech he delivered in support of Trump and Vice President JD Vance as “one of the highlights of the entire week.”

Trump added, “He entertained fans from all over the world, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”

Hogan was known not only for his legendary wrestling career but also for his visible political alignment with Trump, attending campaign events and lending his voice to the MAGA movement.

The circumstances surrounding Hogan’s death were first reported by TMZ, which stated that emergency responders were called to his Clearwater Beach, Florida residence early Thursday morning in response to a cardiac arrest.

Video footage showed first responders attempting to revive Hogan before transporting him to a local hospital. Clearwater Police Major Nate Burnside later confirmed that medics arrived at 9:51 a.m. and Hogan was officially pronounced dead at 11:17 a.m. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death in the coming days.

