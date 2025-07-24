Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Honors the Iconic Career of Hulk Hogan

The wrestling world continues to mourn the heartbreaking loss of one of its most iconic figures. Hulk Hogan, born Terry Bollea, has sadly passed away at the age of 71. The news was first reported by TMZ.com on Thursday, sending shockwaves through fans and colleagues around the globe.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, shared a heartfelt tribute to Hogan via Twitter/X, reflecting on the immense legacy the Hall of Famer leaves behind:

“WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry ‘Hulk Hogan’ Bollea.

He was the archetype of what it meant to be a ‘Superstar’ – a global sensation that inspired millions to work hard at whatever it was they wanted to accomplish and a look that made him recognizable to fans around the world.

Hulk Hogan, clad in red and yellow or nWo black and white, was simply put, iconic. As a Real American or the leader of one of the industry’s biggest factions, he transcended and elevated the entire business to heights never before seen – in every country and on every continent.

There was no one like The Hulkster and there very well may never be another. My family sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”

WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea.



He was the archetype of what it meant to be a “Superstar” - a global sensation that inspired millions to work… pic.twitter.com/wXpgFvAhHA , Triple H (@TripleH) July 24, 2025

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member