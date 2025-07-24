×
WWE NXT Hits Highest Viewership Since February With Undertaker Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2025
WWE NXT delivered a strong performance this week with its highest audience in nearly five months.

Tuesday night’s episode, which aired live from Houston and featured a rare appearance by The Undertaker, drew an average of 747,000 viewers on The CW. That figure marks a 27.5 percent increase from the previous week and stands as the best viewership NXT has recorded since February 25.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the show pulled a 0.16 rating, up 33.3 percent from last week. That number ties NXT’s highest demo rating since April 22 and placed the show sixth overall among all prime-time television broadcasts.

NXT faced some notable competition, going head-to-head with a WNBA game on ESPN that averaged 1.175 million viewers and scored a 0.20 demo rating, ranking third across all television and first on cable for the night.

When compared to the same week last year, while NXT was still airing on USA Network, total viewership is up 18 percent. However, its 18-49 demo rating is down 15.8 percent, highlighting a shift toward an older-skewing audience since moving to broadcast television.

