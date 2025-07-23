×
Natalya to Make AAA Debut at Alianzas Event in Mexico City

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 23, 2025
Natalya is set to make her debut for AAA this week at the upcoming AAA Alianzas event in Mexico City, marking another major milestone in her long-running career.

The announcement was made by AAA on its official X account, confirming that Natalya will be appearing at the Alianzas tour stop on Friday, July 25 at the Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium.

“NATALYA will visit MEXICO CITY to participate in the #AlianzasAAA tour event this FRIDAY, July 25. Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium,” AAA posted.

This appearance adds to Natalya’s recent ventures outside of WWE. She is also scheduled to return to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport on August 2 in Rutherford, New Jersey, where she will go one-on-one with TNA Wrestling’s Masha Slamovich.

WWE’s acquisition of AAA during WrestleMania weekend has led to increased collaboration between the promotions. With Los Garza currently holding the AAA World Tag Team Titles and now Natalya joining the lineup, AAA Alianzas is shaping up to be an event wrestling fans will not want to miss.

